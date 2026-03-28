PM Modi Inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

A sacred artefact of Lord Buddha was presented to the Prime Minister during the event.

Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the airport is envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR) and represents a significant step towards strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports are expected to function as an integrated aviation system to ease congestion and expand passenger capacity.

The project is among the largest greenfield airport developments in India. In its initial phase, the airport will have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development.

It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting for efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

The airport also includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones.

The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the PMO said.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.

Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, with elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.