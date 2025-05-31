Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described Operation Sindoor as the biggest and most successful counterterror action in the history of the country and said, "Proxy war through terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Bullets will be answered with cannonballs.”

In a clear warning to Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism against India, the PM said, “Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message that proxy war through terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Those who sponsor terrorism will be made to pay a heavy price. We will enter their homes and eliminate them. Every Indian now echoes the same sentiment — if you fire bullets, you will face cannonballs.”

Addressing the Mahila Sashastikaran Maha Sammelan (women empowerment grand conference) held in Bhopal to mark the 300th birth anniversary of the 18th-century queen of Malwa in central India Ahilya Bai Holkar, Modi said Indian forces dismantled the terror bases at places in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where even the Pakistan Army couldn’t anticipate such action. Indian forces penetrated hundreds of km inside Pakistan and wiped out the terrorists.

Modi called the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 Hindus, an assault on Indian culture with an evil objective to divide the society.

“The terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians but also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. The terrorists challenged the ‘nari shakti’ of India. But this challenge turned into doom for the terrorists and their sponsors,” he said, adding, “Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the strength and valour of India’s nari shakti (women power).”

A large number of women who gathered on the occasion were seen wearing bright red sarees, sprinkling the venue with the dash of colour of vermillion.

In his address, the Prime MInister highlighted how the Border Security Force (BSF)’s women personnel also played a significant role in the operation, saying, “From Jammu to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, a significant number of BSF women personnel stood guard at the border, responding to cross-border firing resolutely.”

The PM noted the rise of women forces in national defence and said over the past decade, the government has undertaken several measures to strengthen women’s role in security forces. He said the Sainik Schools have opened their doors for girls, marking a historic step.

Modi noted that in 2014, only 25 per cent of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets were female, whereas today, women's participation has increased to 50 per cent.

The Prime Minister said women forces are now deployed at forward positions in the Army, Navy and Air Force and narrated how they are demonstrating their growing role in India’s defence forces with their leadership from fighter jets to the INS Vikrant warship.

The Prime Minister called the recent passing out of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA) a landmark moment.

Referring to the “Navik Sagar Parikrama”, Modi said two women Navy officers have completed nearly a 250-day maritime journey, circumnavigating the globe. The two women Navy officers covered thousands of km using a sailboat powered only by wind, enduring severe weather conditions and storms in the sea.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role played by women security personnel in anti-Naxal operations and cross-border terrorism, saying, “Today, our daughters are becoming the shield of security of the country.”

In his address, Modi narrated the contributions made by the 18th-century Holkar dynasty queen of Malwa for the preservation of Indian heritage and women empowerment.

"Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar will always be remembered for her significant social reforms, including advocacy for raising the minimum age for girls’ marriage, women’s right to property and supporting widow remarriage — the issues that are difficult to discuss even today, Modi said.

On the occasion, Modi virtually inaugurated the first Metro of Madhya Pradesh in Indore and airports in Satna and Datia in the state. He also released a postage stamp and Rs.300 coin to pay tribute to the Holkar dynasty ruler.