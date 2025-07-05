PM Modi Begins Historic Argentina Visit to Boost Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: In the third leg of his five-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Argentina on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance bilateral partnership in key areas. This is the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Argentina in 57 years. It is Modi's second visit to the country as prime minister; he had visited in 2018 for the G20 Summit. The Indian government said this bilateral visit marks a new chapter in India, Argentina ties.

Modi, who reached here on Friday evening (local time), was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Ezeiza International Airport. "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him," PM said in a post on X.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, the PM was greeted by chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" from members of the Indian community, with whom he also interacted briefly. A cultural dance performance was also held to welcome him.

“Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of kilometres away from home, the spirit of India shines brightly through our Indian community,” Mr Modi wrote on X.

During his visit, Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Milei to further boost India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, according to the MEA. "The bilateral visit of the prime minister will further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina," it said in a statement.

In his departure statement, the prime minister said that Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20 and that he looked forward to discussions with President Javier Milei, whom he had met last year. "We will focus on advancing our mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment," Modi had said.

PM reached Argentina after concluding his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago, during which the two countries inked six agreements to expand bilateral ties. Mr Modi was conferred with 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago', becoming the first foreign leader to receive the Caribbean country's highest civilian honour.

“Thank you Trinidad & Tobago. The moments here will never be forgotten. We’ve added new momentum to the India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. My gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government and people of this wonderful nation,” PM said as he concluded his two-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago. He added the talks with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar covered the full range of India-Trinidad & Tobago friendship. “We agreed that it is important to add further momentum to our economic partnership and focus on sectors such as disaster management, climate change and defence,” the PM said.