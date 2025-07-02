PM Modi Arrives in Ghana on First Leg of Five-Nation Tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with the President of Ghana Mr John Dramani Mahama during which the two leaders discussed avenues to enhance ties through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, and development partnership. The Prime Minister’s visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport, PM was received by the President of Ghana and accorded a ceremonial welcome during which he received a Guard of Honour and salute of 21-guns. Huge number of Indian diaspora also gathered to welcome him.

The Indian government said this gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations. “This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners,” the PM’s office said.

The talks in Accra, capital of Ghana, took place at the Jubilee House Presidential Palace, built with Indian assistance. The PM was also slated to speak at the country’s Parliament later. He will also receive Ghana’s highest state honour, the Companion of the Order of the Star at the state banquet.

In his departure statement PM had said, “Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States. I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana,” PM said.

The PM is on a week-long five nation tour of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9 during which he will also attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

PM said as a founding member of the BRICS, India is committed to this vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. “Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order,” the PM said. He added on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, he will also meet several world leaders and will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral state visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. “This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South,” Mr Modi said in his departure statement.

On July 3-4 PM will be in Trinidad and Tobago. “This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us,” PM said.

Mr Modi’s tour to Argentina will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 57 years. “Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20. I look forward to my discussions with President H.E. Javier Milei, whom I also had the pleasure of meeting last year. We will focus on advancing our mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment,” PM said.

Calling Namibia, a trusted partner with whom India shares a common history of struggle against colonialism, PM said he looks forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and chart a new roadmap for cooperation for the benefit of people, region and the wider Global South. PM will also address the Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament.

“I am confident that my visits to the five countries will reinforce our bonds of friendship across the Global South, strengthen our partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in the multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS and the CARICOM,” Mr Modi said.