PM Lays Foundation Stone for Kaziranga Corridor, Flags Off New Trains

Nagaon (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, covering the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway 715, in Kaliabor, Nagaon district. The project is valued at over Rs 6,950 crore.

The Prime Minister also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains — the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and a 30-km widening of the existing NH-715 from two lanes to four lanes.

The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring the protection of the park’s rich biodiversity.

It will pass through the districts of Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat, significantly improving connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure uninterrupted movement of animals and help reduce human–wildlife conflict.

The project is also expected to enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic.

As part of the project, bypasses will be developed at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Prime Minister Modi also reviewed a model of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project during the event.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that people were turning up in large numbers, reflecting strong public enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s visit.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “A few minutes to go for the arrival of Adarniya @narendramodiji in Kaliabor and people are still pouring in huge numbers. The love for Pradhan Mantri ji is unparalleled.”

BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Assam for the foundation stone-laying ceremony would send a strong message globally, asserting that the visit was driven by development priorities rather than elections.

“The Prime Minister perhaps had some past life connection with Assam, because why else would someone born in Gujarat visit Assam so many times?... The foundation stone-laying ceremony he is coming for will send a big message to the entire world, because this road has many benefits... This visit has no relation to elections as he has visited Assam many times before too,” Tasa told ANI.