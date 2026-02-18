PM Highlights India's Transformative Potential in AI Revolution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his thoughts on India's transformative potential and the role the country can play in the AI revolution.

Replying to ANI's post on X of his interview, the Prime Minister wrote, “As India hosts the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, I've shared my thoughts on the transformative potential of AI, the role India can play in the AI revolution and more in this interview with ANI.”

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced in the national capital — marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on artificial intelligence is being organised in the Global South — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special interview to ANI's text service, underlined the guiding spirit of the summit under the umbrella “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye” (“Welfare for all, happiness for all”).

The summit brings together Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's vision for this new era, stressing that AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric.