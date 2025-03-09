Personalised Gifting: A Trend That Celebrates Employee Lifestyles While Enhancing Office Engagement

As globalisation leads to rapid business transformations across the globe, companies are looking for more ways to engage their employees and boost morale. Unfortunately, old methods of achievement recognition, like giving gifts and bonuses, tend to be ineffective and superficial. Businesses are placing more value on meaningful experiences, and for that reason, personalised gifting is on the rise for celebrating lifestyles and improving workplace involvement. Personalised gifting is no longer about giving employees a reward; it is about gifting something that matters to the individual’s interests, contributions, and needs. From custom-engraved pens, well-being kits, or something related to one’s hobby, these actions prove to employees that they are being appreciated as people and not just as resources.



Furthermore, with the ever-increasing competition in this field, employees today need to feel accepted and appreciated rather than treated like a number. This is something that cannot be done by a generic approach. According to various studies, when personalised forms of appreciation are given to employees and recognition is targeted toward them, there is a significant positive increase in morale. McKinsey & Company emphasises the adoption of personalisation among customers and employees. In fact, from their research, it can be believed that companies that focus on personalisation have stronger relationships with their clients or employees. In turn, this relationship in the workplace increases motivation and productivity, as well as loyalty.

Another research study conducted by Gallup sheds light on the significance of engagement and how it motivates performance. Specifically, employees who are highly engaged or involved tend to be 21% more productive than those who are not engaged, and a massive portion of engagement building comes from receiving recognition. Customised gifts do more than enhance the productivity of individual employees; they also increase office engagement. Employees whose commitment to the company is acknowledged and appreciated are highly likely to work more. In fact, Gallup studies indicate that engaged employees tend to job hop much less, by almost 59%, meaning that engagement is crucial for retention.

Furthermore, customised gifts can promote inclusivity. This is particularly important in the modern professional environment. In today’s workplaces, where employees have various backgrounds, custom gifts capture a company’s efforts to appreciate that diversity. This appreciation, in turn, strengthens team bonds. This kind of diversity helps build a more enabling workplace culture in which employees feel valued. For example, consider the impact of selecting gifts. Ranging from a custom gift that aligns with the employee’s hobbies to a specific calling out for exceptional contributions, such acts deepen the employee’s emotional connection to the organisation. The sense of belonging holds a significant weight in today’s workplace landscape.

All in all, it can be said that customised gifting is not a mere gimmick, and it is, in fact, a wonderful method of employee engagement that uses the concept of personalisation to the highest level. Companies that make the effort to give thoughtful gifts that combine their employees’ hobbies, gifts, and self-worth can engender a culture of gratitude, improve morale, and enhance relationships within the workplace. Companies that invest in self-service technology to issue personalised gifts as part of their recognition programs stand to not only increase engagement levels but also brand themselves as an employer of choice given the competitive recruitment environment. In an era when employees crave some emotional connection and genuineness, personalised gifting has become a must-have strategy for sustaining a loyal and motivated workforce.