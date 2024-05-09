PepsiCo India has embarked on trials to substitute palm oil and palmolein with a blend of sunflower oil and palmolein in Lay's chips.This strategic move comes in response to mounting criticism regarding the use of cheaper, albeit less healthy, ingredients in packaged foods across India. Palmolein, a liquid fraction derived from refining palm oil, is sourced from the oil palm fruit, with palm oil itself being semi-solid.



In the United States, PepsiCo, a leading manufacturer of snacks and beverages, opts for "heart-healthy" oils like sunflower, corn, and canola oil for Lay's chips. The company explicitly mentions on its US website that its chips are cooked in oils deemed "heart-healthy," citing the benefits of mono- and polyunsaturated fats in sunflower, corn, and canola oils, which contribute to lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol and sustaining HDL (good) cholesterol within a controlled calorie intake.

The trials of this oil blend in select products position PepsiCo India as one of the pioneering players in the Indian food industry to adopt such a measure. Moreover, the Indian arm of the company is committed to reducing the salt content in its snacks to below 1.3 mg of sodium per calorie by the year 2025.

Palm oil remains a popular choice among numerous packaged food brands in India due to its cost-effectiveness compared to oils like sunflower or soybean. The Lay's classic salted chips, priced starting from Rs 10, reflect this preference for economical ingredients.

Criticism has been levied against multinational packaged food companies for employing cheaper or less nutritious ingredients in developing countries compared to their practices in the US and Europe. Nestle India, for instance, recently announced plans to introduce a no-added-sugar variant of its infant food Cerelac following backlash over elevated sugar levels in Asia and Africa. A report by Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network underscored this dichotomy, revealing significantly lower sugar content in Nestle's infant foods in developed markets compared to countries like India.

In understanding the disparity between palm oil and palmolein, it's essential to note that while both are derived from the oil palm fruit, they possess distinct properties. Palm oil, extracted from the fruit's flesh, is semi-solid due to its high saturation of saturated fats. Palmolein, however, is a liquid form of palm oil obtained through further processing, remaining in liquid state at room temperature following fractionation to isolate the liquid (olein) from the solid (stearin) components.