Hyderabad: With low percentage of voting being recorded in Hyderabad Parliament constituency, several people were spotted knocking the gates and doors of residents to come out and cast their vote.



Since the commencement of polling at 7 am on Monday, the turnout at several polling booths in the constituency was dismal. Till 9 am, Hyderabad Parliament constituency recorded lowest turnout with five percent votes polled in the first hour. It registered the lowest percentage of voting compared to the voting per cent in other Parliament constituencies across the State.

The low voting percentage prompted supporters of a particular party in the old city to knock on the main doors and gates of several residents asking them to cast their vote. Initially, the supporters felt that the voting percentage might increase as the day progresses from 10 am.

However, there was no sign of an increase in voting percentage. Even at 1 pm, the voting percentage in Hyderabad Parliament constituency was only 19.37 per cent, which was the least per cent, compared to other 16 constituencies in Telangana. Barring Hyderabad Parliament constituency, polling picked up gradually in other constituencies.

At 3 pm, Hyderabad Parliament constituency registered 29.47 per cent while Telangana registered 52.34 per cent polling.