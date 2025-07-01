Chennai: Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in the June quarter fell 43 per cent to $5.3 billion.

PE-VC firms invested over $5.3 billion across 248 deals in Indian companies, excluding real estate firms, during the June quarter, shows data from Venture Intelligence. In the same quarter of last year, investments stood at $9.3 billion across 275 deals.

Even in the immediate previous quarter, the deal value was much higher at $9.6 billion across 271 deals. Deal value was down by 45 per cent, and volumes were lower by 8 per cent against the March quarter.

The latest quarterly numbers take the PE-VC investment figures for the first 6 months of 2025 to $14.9 billion, which is 10 per cent lower compared to $16.6 billion in the same period in 2024.

The largest PE-VC investment in the quarter was the $878 million investment in publicly listed IDFC FIRST Bank by Warburg Pincus and ADIA. Goldman Sachs investing $600 million in Jubilant Bhartia Group was the second biggest deal of the quarter.

IT and ITES emerged as the top industry for the quarter by attracting $1.8 billion across 134 deals. The BFSI industry came in next, attracting $1.34 billion across 16 deals in the quarter.

The quarter witnessed 12 mega deals of over $100 million worth $3 billion, compared to 25 such investments worth $6.6 billion in the same quarter of last year and 21 such deals worth $6.9 billion in the immediate previous quarter.