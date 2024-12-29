 Top
Pawan Kalyan to Tour Districts for Public Issues and Welfare Review

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
29 Dec 2024 12:06 AM IST
Pawan Kalyan to Tour Districts for Public Issues and Welfare Review
Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has announced plans to embark on district tours to engage with the public, review the implementation of developmental and welfare programmes, and address issues faced by residents across various districts.

As part of this initiative, Pawan Kalyan intends to visit one district per month and has instructed his office staff to make arrangements for setting up camps in rural areas during these tours.

