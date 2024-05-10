Pawan Kalyan OG digital rights for Rs.65 crores?

Superstar Pawan Kalyan is doing an action-centric film ‘OG’ and his craze and popularity seems to be intact. The digital rights for his gangster movie have been reportedly traded for a fancy price. “The digital rights for 'OG' has been bought for Rs 65 crores by a top digital platform,’ says a source who adds, 'It is the highest price for a Pawan Kalyan movie in recent times,’ he adds.

Ace producer DVV Danayya who is spending more than Rs 200 crores on this film seems to be determined to recover his money with hard negotiations. ‘OG is the costliest film Pawan Kalyan ‘s career and he would like to give more prominence to this gangster movie after elections. Otherwise, the production cost would shoot up further along with interest rates for borrowing. Hence, he would spare three weeks for this film from June,” adds the source.Directed by Sujeeth of 'Saaho' fame, the film is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai mafia and it went on floors in April 2023. Emraan Hashmi, who is making his debut in Telugu,will play the antagonist in the movie. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead in the film. While his other films ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ have to wait for some more time to wrap up their work, probably by the end of this year.