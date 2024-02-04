Superstar Pawan Kalyan was also impressed with positive talk and box office collections of Malayalam film ‘Neru’ featuring Mohan Lal in the role of an upright lawyer. Pawan who tasted success with ‘Vakeel Saab’, a remake of Hindi film ‘Pink, was also keen on another courtroom drama “Neru’. “Pawan Kalyan was also carried away by the critical acclaim and big box office collections of ‘Neru’ in Kerala and showed some interest,” says a source and adds, “He wanted to don lawyer’s robes once again since he had tasted success with courtroom drama. He was quite eager about it,”Later, he dropped the plans since he reportedly felt that it didn't had a 'wjder span' to grab the eyeballs of Telugu film viewers since it was a simple story of a blind rape victim. “He enthralled his fans and viewers with ‘Vakeel Saab’ since he was fighting for the rights of women and harped on the freedom of young and working girls. While “Neru’, was stuck to one girl and had limited reach, although he loved the narrative style of Jeetu Joseph and spending performance of Mohan Lal,’ he points out.On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his much-hyped film “OG’ in September and has other big-ticket films ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ in varied stages of production. He would be hoping to regain his winning habit sooner than later since his last release ‘Bro’ tanked at the box office.