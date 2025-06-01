Pawan Condemns Sharmistha’s Arrest by Mamata Govt

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has vehemently condemned the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for arresting social media influencer and law student Sharmistha Panoli.

Taking to X, he expressed solidarity with Sharmistha stating, "I stand with Sharmistha.” Using two hashtags in his post, Pawan emphasised the need for equal justice.





He said, “During Operation Sindoor, Sharmistha spoke out. Her regrettable words hurt some. But she owned her mistake, deleted the video and apologised. WB police have now taken action against Sharmistha.”

At the same time, the AP Deputy CM asked, “But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?”



He maintained that blasphemy must be condemned always. “Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all. #IstandwithSharmistha. #EqualJustice”, Pawan Kalyan added.