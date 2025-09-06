Pavitrotsavams Held At Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple - Pournami Garuda Seva Cancelled In View Of Lunar Eclipse Today

Nellore:In view of the lunar eclipse on September 7, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva at Tirumala on Sunday evening. Similarly, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva have also been cancelled. The TTD appeals to devotees to kindly take note of this and plan their pilgrimage accordingly.

Meanwhile, as part of the ongoing Pavitrotsavams at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor, Pavitra Samarpana was observed with religious fervour on the second day (Saturday). The day commenced with Suprabhatam, followed by Sahasranamarchana and Nityarchana. Later, at 11.30 am, the sacred Pavitra Samarpana was performed. Pavitrams were ceremoniously offered to the presiding deity, processional deities, sub-temples, parivara devatas, vimana prakaram and the temple pole.

In the evening, between 6 pm and 8 pm, Vedic rituals including worship, homams, nivedana and teertha prasada goshti were conducted in the Yagashala.