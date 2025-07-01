Pashamylaram Blast: CM Visits Sigachi Pharma

 Top
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (centre), ministers Vivek (left) and Damodar Rajanarasimha (right) — DC Image

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday morning visited the Saguchi Pharma Plant where 36 workers died in an explosion on Monday. He examined the place and also supervised the rescue operations. He asked for a detailed report on exact reasons for explosion.

Medak district in-charge minister Vivek and minister Damodar Rajanarasimha also visited the factory this morning.

In a few minutes, Revanth Reddy will head to the hospital in which the injured were admitted and console the victims.

On Monday morning, the huge blast at the pharma unit created panic among the people living in the area. Under the impact of the blast, a few workers were thrown up to 100 mts away.

Rescue operations are still continuing as more bodies are likely to be buried under the debris. As many as 200 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the flames yesterday.

