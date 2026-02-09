Parliament Session: Both Houses to Begin Debate on Budget 2026-27

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament are set to begin discussion on the Union Budget 2026–27 on Monday, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha for the ninth consecutive time. Stating that the Budget is driven by “Yuvashakti” and guided by “three kartavyas,” she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

The Centre also announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) to discourage speculative trading.

While the NDA has welcomed the Budget, the Opposition has alleged exclusion of marginalised communities. The Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu has called for a protest against the Budget on February 12.

Opposition MPs are also expected to demand a discussion on the framework of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the United States.

Earlier, DMK MP T.R. Baalu moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the trade deal framework. He raised concerns over zero tariffs on certain agricultural imports from the US.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc floor leaders are scheduled to meet at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide their strategy for the ongoing Budget Session.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey will table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the operational performance of NLC India Limited under the Ministry of Coal.