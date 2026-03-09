Opposition MPs Protest, Seek Debate on West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest in Parliament House complex on Monday, demanding a discussion on the West Asia conflict and slamming the government for its "silence" on critical issues related to it.Earlier, opposition parties' floor leaders met in Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge's chamber in Parliament House complex to deliberate on the strategy for the second half of the Budget session.

Besides Kharge and Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, among others, attended the meeting.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As the Parliament reconvenes for the second part of the Budget session, US-Israel war with Iran has reached our backyard. In this context, it is imperative to have a full-fledged discussion on the current geopolitical crisis."

"A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution. We need to collectively take the nation into confidence. The GOI must come out with a detailed contingency plan to ensure our energy security, assist our traders, diversify supply chains for our exports and stop penalising our people with price hikes. The Opposition demands sensitivity towards our people," Kharge said after the meeting.

Later, opposition MPs staged a protest near the Makar Dwar of Parliament, demanding a discussion on the West Asia conflict and slamming the government for its "silence" on critical issues related to it.

With a huge banner which read -- "Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership -- not silence", the MPs raised slogans against the government and Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

Kharge, Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, among others, participated in the protest.