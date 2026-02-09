Oppn plans to Move No-Trust Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings witnessed no legislative business on Monday as Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon amid Opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the India-US interim trade framework, disrupting Question Hour. The House was adjourned nearly seven minutes after it commenced for the week. According to sources, the Opposition is also planning to move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.

Prior to Question Hour, Speaker Birla congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for their historic World Cup win. “The under-19 Indian cricket team has beaten England in the U-19 World Cup final. The House congratulates the team for this historic win. Throughout the tournament they have shown exemplary performance and determination,” he said.

As Question Hour began, sloganeering from Opposition benches continued, with MPs demanding their issues be addressed. Speaker Birla urged members to maintain decorum and said there would be no restriction on any MP speaking in the House.

Criticising the disruptions, he said, “Do you want to adjourn the House? Do you not want to work? The House is for debate and discussion. Please raise issues; everyone will get a chance to speak.” With protests continuing, he adjourned proceedings till 12 PM.

Both Houses of Parliament were scheduled to continue discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Sitharaman presented the Budget for the ninth consecutive time, proposing seven high-speed rail corridors, new freight corridors and operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

Earlier, INDIA bloc parties had decided to participate in Budget discussions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after a meeting chaired by Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by Rahul Gandhi. The Opposition is expected to raise key Budget-related issues.

The Budget Session has seen repeated disruptions, with Opposition parties pressing for debates on various matters. On Friday, protests forced adjournment of Lok Sabha during the general discussion on the Budget.

Opposition MPs also protested at Parliament’s Makar Dwar against the India-US trade agreement, calling it a “trap deal.” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest as MPs raised slogans criticising the Central government.