102nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

649,666

17,236

Recovered

394,411

10,350

Deaths

1,868

372

Maharashtra1929901046878376 Tamil Nadu102721583781385 Delhi92175630072864 Gujarat34686249411905 Uttar Pradesh2579717597749 West Bengal2048813571717 Telangana2046210195283 Karnataka197108807293 Rajasthan1878515043435 Andhra Pradesh169347632206 Haryana1550911019251 Madhya Pradesh1410610815589 Bihar10911821184 Assam8956583212 Jammu and Kashmir76954856105 Odisha7316535333 Punjab56683989149 Kerala4594243626 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura140110931 Manipur13166390 Goa11984783 Himachal Pradesh9796179 Puducherry73930112 Nagaland5351820 Chandigarh4463676 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram1601230 Sikkim101520 Meghalaya50421
Opinion Op Ed 04 Jul 2020 First person: When t ...
Opinion, Op Ed

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 4, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2020, 12:17 pm IST
Widespread destruction has taken place in Kashmir in the past three decades and still every morning starts with a new hope
There has been widespread destruction in Srinagar due to frequent gunfights between security forces and militants. Yet, the capital of Kashmir picks up the pieces and A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)
 There has been widespread destruction in Srinagar due to frequent gunfights between security forces and militants. Yet, the capital of Kashmir picks up the pieces and A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

I was sitting with a guest, a saintly person from Tral, in our living room, chatting about the unending mayhem in Kashmir, and how it was ruining more and more lives across the valley with each passing day.

My wife and eldest daughter Umme Kulthum were busy in the kitchen and then preparing the dastarkhwan for meals in the distinctive Kashmiri way in the adjoining lounge.

 

My youngest daughter Fatima Zahra interrupted us to announce ‘Dinner is ready’.

Her elder sister Zainab brought ‘Tasht-Naari’, a pair of copper appliances with beautiful engravings of chinars and their entangled vines, traditionally used to wash hands before meals.

Suddenly there was the sound of gunfire outside and everyone got rattled. Lights were switched off in every house. We huddled inside a small room with only one window opening to the rear on the first floor.

As the firing intensified, Zainab started crying and my wife and I began narrating some of the experiences we had endured during the heyday of militancy in the 1990s and how we survived even in the worst situations in order to reassure her. We also emphasised "nothing can happen without God's will".

Fatima asked, "Okay we will not die before our time but what if our house is bombed or torched?”

She had in mind the destruction of a whole cluster of residential houses during a fire fight in the Nawa Kadal neighbourhood in Srinagar on May 19. The security forces had termed that damage as inevitable collateral damage but local people accused them of deliberately destroying the neighbourhood which rendered many families homeless.

I tried to comfort my daughter. “Nothing of that sort will happen here. It seems as if the militants are holed up in a house far away from ours.”

After the firing stopped, I started receiving phone calls from neighbours, relatives and friends -- some wanting to know what had happened and others inquiring about our well-being. Social media accounts were already reporting the “encounter” between the militants and security forces in our locality. A tweet from the Jammu & Kashmir police confirmed the gunfight. It said, “Encounter has started at #Malbagh area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Since the firing had ceased, I told my wife and children and our guest that they should prepare themselves for a resumption of fighting, more intensely, at first light. Normally, security forces suspend operations for the night to avoid casualties.

But by quarter past midnight, we came to know that the ‘encounter is over’. The J&K police reported the death of one militant and one CRPF jawan in the clash.  It also claimed that it was a smooth operation during which no collateral damage had taken place. I looked at Zainab. She was still frightened. Umme Kulthum and Fatima sat silently, frightened nevertheless. My wife was in conversation with her sister who too lives in Srinagar over the phone to tell her ‘Khodayan bachaiv (God saved us)’.  

On Friday morning, word spread in our neighbourhood that it had been a fake encounter. A resident claimed that the security forces entered the house of his neigbour after climbing over the compound wall and searched the premises. After coming out, he shot dead someone at point blank outside on the street. But how was the CRPF jawan (identified as head-constable Kuldeep Kumar) killed then? He had no answer to offer nor did the others who insist it was a “fake encounter”.

The J&K police said the operation was launched jointly by it and the 118th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force after receiving “credible inputs” about the presence of militants in the area. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter in which one terrorist was killed,” the police statement said.

The police identified the slain youth as Zahid Ahmed Dassm, a member of Islamic State Jammu Kashmir (ISJK) who, it claimed, was involved in a series of terror crimes including the June 26 sneak attack in which a CRPF jawan and a six-year-old boy were killed in the Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district and that he had escaped from an encounter on June 30 in Anantnag in which two of his comrades were killed. It, however, did not say what happened to the others if “terrorists” were learnt to be present in the Srinagar locality on Thursday night as was mentioned in its statement.

Meanwhile, life looked like being ‘normal’ in our neighbourhood Friday morning. Thousands of people have perished and widespread destruction has taken place in J&K in the past three decades and still every morning starts with a new hope.

...
Tags: kashmir encounter, srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Opinion

An anti-racism protest with

Farrukh Dhondy | In a crisis, is Boris pushing the ‘coconuts’ forward?

Hong Kong has been shaken by massive anti-government rallies this month. (AFP)

DC Edit | Beijing batters HK’s autonomy

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

DC Edit | Expediency alone not enough to curb Covid-19

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (PTI)

Sanjay Kumar | Ally shopping, guest workers hold key to Bihar contest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Op Ed

Will they still need you when you're 44?

Representational image

DC Edit | Bail in terror case disturbing

Davinder Singh (PTI)

Monitoring federal reforms through fiscal grants

Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Chronicle of corona foretold: How China wrote the script many years ago

A security guard and worker wearing face masks walk past portraits of Chinese leaders (from left) Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong, and Liu Shaoqi in the window of a photo studio in Beijing. (AP)

Lage rehna hai: What my chosen father Irrfan Khan taught me

Artists work on a mural of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on a wall in a neighbourhood in Mumbai. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham