DC Edit | Why did Govt, Army Take So Long to Admit Rafales Losses?

The country’s top general admitted that Rafale jets were lost when Operation Sindoor had just begun on May 7. It is curious that this was revealed to the international media at a security conference abroad more than three weeks after the losses were inflicted by Pakistan instead of saying it openly to India’s 145 crore people.

There had been much speculation over the loss of the most advanced jets from France that are also quite expensive, and which were bought in a nation-to-nation deal with France on the assumption that they were the most effective fighting machines in the air. There had been an early admission that “losses are part of conflicts”.

At least one UK newspaper had reported the Rafale loss on the very day that the action began while detailing how the Chinese equipment aboard a Pakistan Air Force jet had outfoxed the sophisticated French jet or jets. The up or down share prices of the French and Chinese military jet manufacturers had already given ample indication of a Rafale jet or jets being lost, a fact stonewalled by India.

In countless military media conferences and in speeches by netas from the ruling coalition, there were suggestions that all pilots were safe, hinting that some may have had to bail out, but there was no word on Rafales and other jets being hit or lost in combat. If the losses could be admitted three weeks later, why were the government and the armed forces reluctant to being forthcoming with the people while they were ecstatic about the success of India’s actions against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and that country’s military targets?

Losses are inevitable in conflicts and however prestigious the acquisitions from the military-industrial complexes are, there was little need to keep Indian people in the dark about their proving fallible. No one doubts that India had the better of the exchanges and that it inflicted considerable damage to Pakistan’s air force infrastructure, including planes. But they also had to know if we suffered hits as many of them living on the Pakistan border lost their lives to cross-border shelling.

What the late admission by the Chief of Defence Staff does is to cast doubts on how much was lost — one Rafale to five being the speculative numbers — while switching tactics to take the upper hand later. How effective is the expensive Rafale and what would the loss mean to the Indian Air Force since only recently had the IAF chief talked about delays in delivering on contracts even as it has been known for long that his force is under-equipped in terms of number of squadrons needed as per strategic requirements.

It may be too late to ruminate now over what happened while the multi-billion Rafale deal was sealed. And it can be assumed the IAF is already busy reassessing the strengths and weaknesses of the jewel in its fleet. Such strategic and operational details may be required to be kept secret but not the fact that some losses had been sustained.

India will be no less proud about having delivered a strong message to Pakistan on terror as a weapon of state policy as much as it would have been prepared to accept that losing fighting machines and personnel of the armed forces is part and parcel of having to joust with confrontational neighbours.

