DC Edit | Wayanad: Poor preparedness evident

All loss of human life is tragic. But the landslides in Kerala that claimed the lives of over a hundred people comprise disaster on a huge scale. Of course, it can be seen as the invisible hand of nature re-asserting its supremacy over delinquent humankind, but even otherwise, natural calamities are not avoidable. Hence better precautionary measures should certainly have been in place especially as, year on year, the toll keeps rising. Yet, following the massive landslides in Wayanad, hundreds more are feared trapped under the debris over and above these numbers.

The gargantuan avalanche triggered by heavy rains caught villagers off-guard during the early hours of Tuesday, leaving a pall of gloom on the otherwise-picturesque hilly district of the southern state, ironically known as God’s own country. While the quick action and coordinated efforts by the state government and local administration were praiseworthy, besides the role played by disaster management bodies, the Army and the Navy, why couldn’t the authorities be better prepared keeping in mind the seasonal risk? This, when the Indian Meteorological Department and state weather alert stations had indeed issued several warnings.

It brings us to the larger question of climate change. It is affecting the hydrological cycle and increasing the frequency and intensity of storms. An ever-rising cause for concern for all of us, stopping the phenomenon in its tracks is, shockingly enough, still not a political priority for most world leaders. But the administration at all levels should at least wake up to this new reality and bring about policy changes to mitigate its effects. Better preparedness and innovative strategies to counter them in regions that are prone to such calamities are a must now.