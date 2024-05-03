DC Edit | Too few young faces in T20 WC

In picking India’s 15-member squad for yet another T20 World Cup, the selectors have relied heavily on established players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to end an 11-year drought in ICC trophies by defying the record that shows Team India has not won this white ball cup since stunning the cricket world in the maiden event in 2007.

The selectors have been charitable in overlooking Hardik Pandya’s load of recent troubles at Mumbai Indians and naming him vice-captain while betting on him getting back his mojo in Team India colours. A challenge for him lies in proving his old prowess as a pace bowling all rounder and finisher is intact.

The omission of Rinku Singh, a star batter from a humble background, is causing ripples as he has scored runs at a rapid pace of 176.23 per 100 balls in T20Is. It is a rate not matched even by big run makers like Kohli and Rohit who have often been found wanting in taking to the fearless aggression against the new ball that has been the winning formula in the most modern and evolved T20 version.

The choice of Shivam Dube as a big hitting late middle order batter expected to set up massive totals or finish games in the chase is about a concession to youth despite the many eye-catching performances members of the young brigade have turned in at the ongoing IPL.

The basic conservatism in which the reputed performers are rated above young in-form players is seen in the bowling department too with Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh being the foils to the estimable Jasprit Bumrah. The recall of Yuzvendra Chahal does justice only to his regaining form but not to a few IPL googly merchants who are shining.

Sanju Samson, for his calmness in an anchoring role and Rishabh Pant for staging a most remarkable recovery from a life-threatening car crash, are the most apt choice for wicket-keepers, which meant the obsession with K.L. Rahul as gloveman had to be forsaken.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal had to be handed the reins and the licence to attack from the start. The youth has earned recognition with stirring deeds, but the team itself seems to be heavy in age for what is thought to be a game for people with an audacious approach. Team India may need a lot of heavy hitting to regain the crown.