DC Edit | Time To Put An End To All Forever Wars

The forever wars of the current era are grinding on. There has been no let-up in the bombing by missiles and drones in Iran, Lebanon and over a dozen Arab nations in West Asia. A kind of pause has been ordered by the United States which has promised not to strike at Iran’s power plants at least until April 6. Meanwhile, Gaza lies in forgotten ruins even as a ground war of attrition is on in Ukraine frontlines while drones are flying over Russia.

Much of it like the military action in Somalia in Africa would have been dismissed as caused by misadventures propelled by enmity if not for the Iran war disrupting the shipping of oil and goods and making the whole world pay for Iran’s sovereignty being breached by the US and Israel. They began the war on the grounds that the capability to make nuclear weapons is to be scotched in a volatile region blessed with the richness of energy resources but beset by the contradictions of race, religion and atomic weapons.

The US and Iran are believed to be talking on a deal which, based on 15 demands by America, sounds more like a surrender document to Iran that has exhibited surprising war efficiency by pummelling Arab nations in the region and, more significantly, choking off the supply of oil and gas to eastern parts of the world by dictating which ships will pass the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s five counter demands include sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, perhaps entailing a toll, which might simply mean that there will be no deal.

It is the US which needs an off ramp desperately though it may struggle to impress upon ally Israel that this war, which began as if it had everything to do with Iran’s nuclear bomb ambition but which is now simply one of keeping open the Strait of Hormuz, which anyway was open before the war began. How absurd this should sound to everyone except Mr Donald Trump’s assorted negotiating team of family, friends and Cabinet colleagues but not career diplomats who may have spotted that Iran had offered to negotiate on nukes before the bombing was ordered.

With sanctions on oil sales easing, Iran is said to be reaping around $140 million a day even as one of the unintended consequences of the US misadventure in Iran that has led to Mr Vladimir Putin, too, laughing all the way to the bank as Russia is allowed to sell its oil to anyone now. Most of the proceeds will be going into a renewed Ukraine war effort which may have been flagging as Mr Putin’s Russian had been struggling with its economy.

If the Iran peace talks lead nowhere and theories about the US buying time before putting boots on Kharg Island or elsewhere in Iran are proved right, there will be a far bigger price for the world to pay as Iran might just put into action its threat of closing the other choke point in the Red Sea where its proxy in the Houthis can target global shipping.

It is best if Mr Trump declares victory, as is his wont, and walks away rather than test his capacity to think up an endgame to this quagmire of a permanent state of war. The Iranians may do well to assure the world that they are not pursuing the absurd option of nuclear bombs that can only spell ruin rather than prove a deterrent in invariable authoritarian politics and military aggression. As it has been said before, this is not the era of forever wars.