DC Edit | Reducing exam stress for kids: PM’s advice welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just the pradhan mantri,or pradhan sewak as he likes to allude to himself, but also a rashtra shikshak and rashtra bal mitra, a teacher and the youngster’s friend, especially when he takes up the task of advising parents and students on how to handle the stress of examinations.

In India, the middle classes are fuelled primarily by ambition, and as a consequence, there is an extraordinary burden on both parents and children which peaks before the exams. India also reports an unhealthily large number of student and youth suicides, but seldom has any public figure in the last few decades taken up the cause of children as seriously as Mr Modi.

Mr Modi, who has authored a book for children on this theme, usually hands out not only practical tips, drawing inspiration from and parallels with his own life and career, but also shows the young ones a moral compass. Given the popularity of the Prime Minister, his annual event, Pariksha pe Charcha (Discussions about Examinations), has made a huge impact on society as well as on our educational system.

Understandably, when he asks students to ask him questions in their turn, many enquire about handling stress, to which, again, the Prime Minister aptly answers that he tries not to take any despite the challenges of his office as the source of his biggest confidence are his fellow Indians numbering over 140 crores.

Warning against Luddite attitudes, Mr Modi told children from across the country glued to the broadcast that technology is critical as it defines our era. He advised them that, instead of seeing it as a bugbear to try and run from, they should befriend it and put it to use. However, drawing from the Buddha’s teachings, he said: “An excess of anything is harmful. Use your own judgment.” His quip about youngsters loving their computers, mobiles and tablets a little too much must have drawn chuckles from most children and stern but relieved looks from parents across India. Drawing a rustic analogy, he said, “Indulging in too much screen time is like eating too much good food and falling ill with stomach problems.”

In the seventh edition of the event in which teachers also participated as well as parents whose wards are heading for the Boards this year (the attendance figures were 15 lakh teachers, six lakh parents and two crore students), Mr Modi, discussing cultural and societal expectations contributing to anxieties, said teachers must play a role in removing this pressure.

He warned parents against placing their children in a rat race, saying, “Your children’s report card is not your visiting card. Let children compete only with themselves, not with others.” He also asked them to abstain from comparing the child with their sibling, cousin, classmate and neighbour.

However, even as he reminded parents not to over-emphasise the importance of examinations in children’s lives, he advised students not to put off preparations and study till the last moment.

India is indeed lucky to have a leader who has time for non-voters and focuses not just on the next election but also on the next generation.