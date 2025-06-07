DC Edit | Rail Link to Bring J&K Closer

The magnificent, picture postcard-perfect Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge which Guinness Book of World Records acknowledges, and the Anji Khad bridge are not just architectural marvels. Beyond the strategic, all-weather connectivity that they provide now for people, troops and goods movement from the rest of India through Jammu to Srinagar, the railway line symbolises bringing the Kashmir Valley closer physically and emotionally closer to mainland India. As the J&K governor said, “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” by rail is now reality, not just a slogan.

The Prime Minister walking on the bridge to connectivity, commerce and peace while waving the tricolour recreated the imagery of an umbilical cord-like link to a region that chose India 78 years ago. The inaugural also comes at a time when the Valley is just recovering from the April 22 terror hit that shattered the peace and triggered a strong response from India’s military against Pakistan’s terror infra.

The fruition of a massive infrastructure push in the Valley, with complex engineering creating stable railway links in phases, as in the new 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line with a huge number of tunnels and bridges and in the final Katra-Banihal link that completed the circuit, will ensure a greater thrust to economic integration that is vital to the Valley as the country prioritises an even economic growth.

This may still be a time when the rulers tend to dwell on a neighbour’s evil attack and India’s successful military response. When they are ready to move on, the granting of statehood to J&K must be considered seriously and quickly to complete the emotional link with J&K by fulfilling a justifiable political demand. What is holding this up since 2019 and the abrogation of Article 370 is only political will, but which must be found because a sense of security will be enhanced if the Kashmiris are made to feel a part of it. That would represent true national integration.