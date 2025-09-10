DC Edit | Nepal Army Must Restore Order

An uneasy peace appears to have descended a day after violent demonstrations spiralled out of control into extensive arson and destruction of public and private property in Kathmandu, the capital of the Himalayan democratic nation.

The rage against politicians of all hues may not have subsided much as the Nepalese army gets down to its principal task of restoring calm after two days of nearly unprecedented mob violence in a country that may have seen its share of protests during movements for democracy beginning in 1990 and which ultimately led to the dismantling of the monarchy, but nothing of this destructive scale.

There being no clear alternative yet even as a transitory guide to the immediate future, it was inevitable that the army take over the security and maintenance of law and order. The restoration of order seems to have taken off well with no violence reported Wednesday, but the danger of rage erupting against figures of the Nepalese political firmament cannot be ruled out yet.

Self-styled leaders of the Gen-Z youth movement for a complete change in the political set-up have spoken up with a list of demands, starting with the dissolution of parliament, action against the police who opened fire on protesters, ending of corruption and nepotism and the forming of an interim government to be led by persons from among names have revealed only informally.

Considering that there have been 17 governments in the last 15 years pointing to a continuing politically uncertain atmosphere, the return to a stable elected government after polls seems unlikely soon. And yet there may be no alternative to a dangerous descent into military rule as any prospect of the revival of the monarchy might remain only a dream of the last monarch Gyanendra Shah.

It is up to the Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and representatives of the Supreme Court, who will be guiding everyone on the path to a calm after the storm, to steer the country towards a modicum of stability before talks can be held with the protesters and other stakeholders about the future of the nation. Meanwhile, nations with a high stake in the region, including India, must best remain spectators and observe how things play out as Nepal recovers from the violent insurrection.