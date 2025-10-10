DC Edit | Navi Mumbai Starts Trend Of Cities With Two Airports

The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a historic moment not just for Maharashtra but for the entire Indian civil aviation sector. For decades, Mumbai — the nation’s financial capital — has depended only on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which has been serving the needs of Mumbai for a long time beyond its intended capacity.

The opening of a second major airport for the city symbolises far more than an infrastructural upgrade; it represents the beginning of a new phase in India’s growth story, where mega cities will be served by multiple airports in sync with the city’s economic size and the country’s stature. The Navi Mumbai International Airport is the first such example.

The new airport is the logical response to Mumbai’s ever-rising air traffic. With passenger numbers at CSMIA surging past 50 million annually, expansion was not a luxury but a necessity. It will not only decongest the existing airport but will also serve as a catalyst for regional growth, creating a new economic corridor across Navi Mumbai, Raigad and the Konkan belt.

While the Navi Mumbai airport became a reality after an inordinate delay of 27 years, the timing of these developments could not be more appropriate. India is on the cusp of becoming the world’s third largest economy, with a burgeoning middle class and a rapidly expanding pool of affluent travellers. Air travel, once considered aspirational, has become almost routine for millions of Indians. Domestic passenger volumes have rebounded sharply, and low-cost carriers dominate the skies, offering connectivity to every corner of the country.

The strategy of multiple airports fits into a broader national trend. India’s aviation sector is now among the fastest-growing in the world, keeping pace with the economy that is growing fastest in the world. The upcoming Noida International Airport near Delhi will soon join Navi Mumbai in redefining how Indian metros handle growing air traffic. These projects signal a strategic shift — from single-airport cities to multi-airport urban regions — aligning India with global standards seen in metropolises like London, New York and Tokyo.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s GDP, estimated at well over $400 billion, is larger than the entire economy of Pakistan. Several other Indian cities — such as Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad — also boast economic outputs that rival or exceed those of several nations. As these cities grow further, it will deepen their trade links with other countries, translating into greater need for hassle-free and safe air connectivity. This urban-economic might justify the need for multiple airports, dedicated freight corridors, and world-class logistics hubs to support trade, investment, and mobility.

Apart from the number of airports, the future of aviation will also depend on how well the government sustains this momentum. It is, therefore, important for the governments to focus on ensuring seamless connectivity to airports through robust and high quality public transport. The success of the Navi Mumbai and Noida airports will also rest on how well they complement their existing counterparts, rather than competing with them.