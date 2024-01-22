DC Edit | Much left to be done in Manipur

The attempts by Manipur Chief Minister N. Birendra Singh to engage political parties in the state through “constructive discussions” which reflected “a united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of our state” must be seen as a diversionary tactics when he proves himself to be the biggest impediment for peace to return to the state.



Mr Singh’s efforts must be seen in the background of the law and order situation in the state: the mayhem that started in May last year has not yet ended; in fact, it has now become all the more volatile forcing the Union government last week to air drop central forces in the border town of Moreh after two Meitei police personnel were killed there. The Union home ministry’s decision to replace the local police with its own troops is aimed at pacifying the local residents, mostly tribal Kukis, who have been demanding the removal of the state police from the town.



Violent incidents in the state have now acquired a pattern: mobs target the security establishments and sometimes kill the personnel and try to loot arms and ammunition. The targets are not just the state police units but even central ones. The signs such incidents send out are so dangerous that they challenge the very idea of rule of law in the worst possible manner.



In a state which has a precarious demographic balance and hence calls for statesmanship to take the state out of trouble, Mr Singh’s attempts have never been aimed at instilling confidence among the people by guiding the state machinery as per the law. His partisan attitude led to the total failure of the constitutional machinery as pointed out by the Supreme Court. It is time the Union government addressed the basic issues that have gripped the state instead of resorting to adhocism and applying quick-fixes.