DC Edit | Meet summer needs sustainably

With the summer officially beginning on March 1, India will endure a tough time for the next 90-odd days with peak demand for power and water leading to shortages. Climate change, deforestation and concretisation of cities are leading to rising temperatures, making summers unbearable without electricity-powered cooling systems.

The government is anticipating a record peak power demand of 270 gigawatts (GW) this summer, as against previous summer’s peak demand of around 250 GW. Similarly, several states of the peninsular India — especially the central highland and Deccan plateau — which are dependent on rain-fed rivers will face acute water shortages.

Though the Central and state governments have been taking measures to meet the power and water demand, they are at best short term and do not address the real problem in a sustainable manner.

For instance, the governments are confident of meeting the power demand by making power plants function at maximum capacities. However, 75 per cent of India’s power is generated by coal-fired plants, which worsen climate change and increase temperatures. Similarly, the government pumps out groundwater to meet the higher water demand, without taking any steps to recharge groundwater in the rainy season, letting water to drain into the sea. Either of them is not sustainable.

An analysis of data from the National Load Dispatch Centre shows that power demand peaks mostly between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm, presumably because of lighting and air-conditioning needs from commercial and household segments. One way of managing power demand could be implementing a daylight-saving model in the country. An early start of the day and early going to bed would save several thousands of megawatts of power.

The Centre should grant additional funds to states to encourage builders to opt for green housing concepts through incentives like waiving permit fee or open space restrictions.

Similarly, the government should help the states in implementing the Master Plan For Artificial Recharge to Groundwater 2013 prepared by Central Ground Water Board, which recommended various ways of recharging groundwater through institutional mechanisms.