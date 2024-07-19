DC Edit | Let’s say no to ‘godmen’

By the grace of god, India that is Bharat has no dearth of gods. We have crores of them, holy and home-grown, and then we have those that came visiting us from all over the world. They were all given a hearty welcome.And as if that were not enough, one of the strongest streams of Indian thought advocates advaita, which posits that the creature and the creator are not two but one. If that be the case, then we have, as per the latest estimate, another 140 crore to add to the total number. For the non-believers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would vouch for the close relationship between the aatma (soul) and paramaatma (supreme being).It is in this context that the statement of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad head that it will not permit self-styled godmen to attend the Mahakumbh — one of the largest religious congregations — to be held in Ujjain in 2028 — holds significance.Ravindra Puri Maharaj, the head of the body of Hindu religious leaders, says a disturbing trend has emerged in which godmen are seen to be identifying as gods. They are in fact devotees but would want to project themselves as incarnations of gods such as Ram, Vishnu and Brahma, according to him. Three akhadas (monasteries) — Juna, Sri Niranjani, and Nirmohi — have issued showcause notices to 112 such ‘seers’ over utterances to the same effect. The errant individuals have been given time till September 30 to reply to these notices and, if they do not fall in line, then the gates of the Mahakumbh will be shut upon them.It is a statement that everyone should welcome. It is not because this country cannot afford to add another 112 gods to the existing pantheon, but because their entry would not only belittle the faith crores of people keep but also endanger their very lives. Like Narayan Saakaar Hari alias Bhole Baba did in Hathras earlier this month with fatal consequences for 121 people. He could wash his hands of the deaths of the 112 people saying it was predestined to be, but their loved ones are not buying that explanation.