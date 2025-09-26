DC Edit | Lesson Of Leh Eruption: Don't Ignore Grievances

The violent protests in Leh on Wednesday, which claimed four civilian lives and injured many, including police, have shattered Ladakh’s image as a peaceful haven. For a region that remained calm even during the peak of militancy in the Kashmir Valley, this unprecedented unrest is a stark warning — unaddressed grievances can destabilise even the most serene of regions.

The people of the region under the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have peacefully advocated for a four-point agenda since 2019 when Ladakh became a Union territory without a Legislative Assembly — statehood, Sixth Schedule protections, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil and a Public Service Commission (PSC) for local employment. This was an expression of their wish to step out of Kashmir’s shadow and secure greater autonomy. However, the absence of statehood and constitutional safeguards, particularly inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, has turned hope into disillusionment. The Sixth Schedule, which ensures autonomous governance, judicial mechanisms and financial powers for tribal areas, is vital for preserving Ladakh’s unique cultural identity and fragile ecology.

Stalled talks — most recently on May 27 — have not helped the situation; in fact they deepened public discontent. The Union home ministry, on its part, highlights measures such as increased tribal reservations (from 45 per cent to 84 per cent) in jobs, one-third women’s representation in councils, and recognition of Bhoti and Purgi as official languages. These steps, while notable, fail to address the core demands. The BJP has chosen to deflect blame, accusing the Congress and activists like Sonam Wangchuk of inciting the unrest. Such blame-game, however, obscures the deeper issue — the Union government’s inability to address Ladakh’s legitimate grievances in time.

The protests in Leh signal a generational shift in expressing grievances, mirroring global youth-led movements. The unrest risks spreading beyond Leh. In Kargil, a Muslim-majority region that observed a shutdown in solidarity with Leh, demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards resonate equally strongly. Unlike Leh, Kargil has historically aligned more closely with Kashmir’s sentiments; yet, it, too, has remained peaceful despite the region’s volatile history.

The unrest in Leh could embolden similar expressions of discontent in Kargil. More alarmingly, the unrest in Ladakh risks reverberating in the Kashmir Valley, where sentiments over statehood restoration run high. A significant section of the population even in Jammu, a BJP stronghold, is dissatisfied with the Union government’s delays in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh’s protests reflect a broader challenge — ignoring legitimate aspirations threatens India’s diverse regions. The Union government’s stock responses — curfews, security deployments and vague assurances — may restore temporary calm but clearly do not address the root causes. And lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta’s call for peace rings hollow without a roadmap. The upcoming October 6 meeting between MHA officials and LAB-KDA leaders, including former MP Thupstan Chhewang, is a critical opportunity where the Union government can address the grievances of the protesters.

Community leaders also have a role in restoring peace. The LAB and KDA must emphasise non-violence to prevent escalation and maintain unity, especially given Ladakh’s history of Buddhist-Muslim tensions over issues like interfaith marriages and economic boycotts.

Yet the violence in Leh is a wake-up call. Ladakh’s unrest shows that even peaceful regions can reach a breaking point when aspirations are ignored. The government must act swiftly — not with blame or force, but with genuine engagement. The warning bells from Leh must not be ignored. And the time for action is now.