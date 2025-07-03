DC Edit | Keep Tight Vigil at Amarnath

The 38-day Amarnath yatra, the annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva at the ice lingam in the Amarnath cave temple has begun this year, too, under an unprecedented three-tier security cover. It is expected that about five lakh devotees will undertake the pilgrimage this year. About 7,000 pilgrims are there in the first batch and the total number of pilgrims registered for the yatra this year is marginally lower than the last year’s figure.

Pilgrimage is a pious activity across religions and the people of all religions are part of the festivities of one religion; pilgrims of one faith are facilitated in their journeys by people of all faiths. The Amarnath yatra is no different as the people of Kashmir extend their warmth and hospitality to the pilgrims who come there from all over India.



However, the Kashmiri terrorists have occasionally targeted the yatra, the last major such instance being in 2017 when eight pilgrims were shot dead by them. Since then, the government has stepped up the security and hence the journeys have been eventless, except for the hazards posed by the arduous route. This year’s attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which acts as a base camp for the yatris, has the authorities on their utmost vigil.

It may be remembered that the Union government has been claiming that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been changed forever after Article 370 was hollowed out and the state was bifurcated, made a Union territory and brought under the President’s rule. However, the situation on the ground does not support the claim; the Pahalgam attack was one of the several such instances in which Pakistan-backed terrorists ran amok. That should have jolted the government out of its slumber but unfortunately it didn’t. The government has added responsibility this time around to ensure that the pilgrims are welcome there, are able to undertake their journey without hassles and get back home safely. It must do whatever it takes to accomplish the task.