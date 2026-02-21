DC Edit | J&K’s Ranji March Is Historic

The biggest challenge for the Jammu & Kashmir cricket team over the years, as bowling coach P. Krishna Kumar pointed out, was not tactical. As the squad is drawn from two distinct regions with different cultures — the Dogra heartland of Jammu and the Muslim-majority belts of Pirpanjal, Chenab Valley and the Kashmir Valley — bringing them together and making it a cohesive unit was the primary task. Once that happened, the results followed.

J&K’s historic march into the Ranji Trophy final, sealed with a win over Bengal, was built on that unity. Captain Paras Dogra’s responsibilities extended beyond on-field leadership. A seasoned professional and only the second player in Ranji history to cross 10,000 runs, Paras was brought in from Himachal Pradesh ahead of the 2024-25 season with a clear purpose. With his Dogra roots and unassuming personality, he proved a vital link between the two cultures within the dressing room. As a result, J&K pulled off a stunning win over Ranji giants Mumbai, finished atop Group A before falling by a whisker to Kerala in the quarterfinal last season.

What also makes J&K’s Ranji run stand out are the hardships they have faced off the field. At a time when powerhouses such as Tamil Nadu, backed by strong infrastructure, quality facilities and corporate employment opportunities, have struggled to make the knockout stages, J&K’s surge without such advantages reads like a fairytale. Over the past few decades, cricket in J&K has been hampered by administrative corruption, limited infrastructure and political instability.

Even their preparations for the domestic season begin far from home, often in Chennai at the Buchi Babu All-India tournament. J&K defeated Rajasthan, Delhi, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal to reach the final, where they will meet Karnataka, who are chasing a ninth domestic title. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been central to J&K’s campaign. The seamer from Baramulla has claimed 55 wickets this season and many believe an India call-up in the red-ball format would be a fitting reward.