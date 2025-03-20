DC Edit | Industry, climate Telangana goals

The A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana presented its second Budget on Wednesday. Being a welfare-focused government, the Budget ticked all checkboxes related to farmers, agriculture and weaker sections, among others. The interesting element in the Budget was the government’s vision to transform Telangana into an industrial and urban state.

According to the Budget documents, the government aims to industrialise the state through the Mega Master Plan 2050 to decentralise industrial development. Though Hyderabad is currently the main economic engine of the state, the government aims to establish sector-specific industrial clusters across the state for IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food processing, sports, automobiles, garments, metalware, handlooms and jewellery.

If successfully implemented, the cluster approach will create several expert townships that could attract capital from across the world and also reduce stress on Hyderabad.

The state can create at least three major urban zones — one centred around Hyderabad, driving growth in the erstwhile united Mahbubnagar, Medak, Rangareddy and parts of Nalgonda district; a second centred around the erstwhile united Warangal district, encompassing the united Khammam district and parts of the old united Nalgonda district; and a third growth hub centred around the united Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts.

Telangana is the only state in India, other than the National Capital Territory of Delhi, that can turn into an urban state. While unplanned civic development created a mess in Delhi-NCR, the Telangana government is conscious of the fact that urbanisation must be sustainable.

As a result, the Mega Master Plan 2050 also lays stress on promoting solar and wind energy projects and encouraging the use of electric cars in the state. As a proof of concept that could later be applied across the entire state, the government plans to develop the chief minister’s pet project, Future City, as India’s first net-zero city.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, states must lead if India is to grow. As Telangana has declared its intent, the Centre must walk the talk and support it in becoming a role model for sustainable development.