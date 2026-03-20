DC Edit | Give Air Passengers More Relief

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) new directive that mandates airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats on domestic flights without an additional seat selection levy is a timely and passenger-centric reform in the Indian aviation sector.

The directive also makes it mandatory for the airlines to ensure that passengers travelling on the same PNR are seated together. This addresses a frustrating issue faced by families, especially when they are travelling with children or elderly members.

Currently, only 20 per cent of seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest is paid. The rates of seats are as per location, with the front row costing the maximum, followed by window and aisle seats. Seats in the centre and in the back rows near toilets cost less.

The DGCA’s broader push for clear norms for carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments and pets among others is also welcome. Airlines in India have had inconsistent and poorly communicated policies, often leaving passengers uncertain about the process. Standardisation and upfront disclosure will reduce disputes and enhance trust.

Drawing lessons from last year’s aviation crisis in India, the regulator has asked the airlines to strictly adhere to the passenger rights framework, especially in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

The DGCA, however, appears to have missed out on addressing the opaque and often steep ancillary charges, which Indian air travellers often face. The airlines should be directed to display an all-inclusive fare upfront, with clearly breaking down base fare and ancillary charges such as airport development fee and others, so that passengers can make informed choices without being misled by artificially low prices.

Having taken the first step towards transparency, the DGCA should take the next steps to set up an effective audit mechanism and spread awareness about the rights and duties of air travellers.