DC Edit | Ensure Safety Of All Pilgrims

The tragic death of 44 Indians and an African driver when their bus crashed with a diesel tanker near Medina in Saudi Arabia is unfortunate and highlights the elevated safety risks on long high-speed highways such as the one connecting Mecca and Medina.

According to preliminary information available in the local media, the driver lost control and crashed into the diesel tanker, killing all the passengers, except one, in an instant. The bodies were reportedly charred beyond recognition.

In March 2023, a bus ferrying pilgrims to Mecca burst into flames after a collision on a bridge, killing 20 people. In October 2019, 35 people were killed when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Medina.

Millions also visit Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage, which happens outside of the Haj period. As Mecca and Medina are connected by long high-speed highways, travel becomes risky for various reasons.

Fatigue could set in among drivers while driving at high-speeds on long and straight highways in a desert landscape. Because of the high speed, reaction time decreases sharply and any error becomes fatal. In this case, the collision with a diesel tanker became catastrophic. In such a scenario, the travel agency which coordinates the pilgrim assumes great importance.

As religious tourism holds key importance for Indians irrespective of their religion, some travel agents focusing on the bottom of the pyramid business may intend to compromise on safety issues to make the pilgrimage affordable, putting people’s lives at risk.

According to the latest available estimate, 14.33 crore people travelled to religious places across India. A large part of this intra-country movement was organised by travel agencies, which makes a key stakeholder in ensuring safe pilgrimage for their customers. The government, therefore, should frame clear standard operating protocols for them and make them accountable.