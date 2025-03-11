DC Edit | Can Carney reset India ties?

The economist and former central banker Mike Carney is all set to become the Prime Minister of Canada. He comes in at a tumultuous time when US President Donald Trump’s tariff obsession is going to test the world, especially Canada and Mexico against which stiff tariffs on imports into the US are in place already.

Where Mr Carney’s appointment as PM by the Liberal Party will be most welcomed is India with which a positive resetting of ties is now on the cards. Canada’s relationship with India, dating back a couple of centuries, hit a nadir in Justin Trudeau’s rule after he took the floor in parliament and charged India with carrying out a hit on a Khalistani sympathiser on Canadian soil.

The self-destructive rule of Mr Trudeau in which he cavorted with radical political elements to stay in power at the head of a coalition government may have reached a natural conclusion in his being removed from the PM’s post for lack of confidence in the Liberal Party which his father Pierre had led for decades with distinction.

The assassination charge, never followed up by credible evidence that would stand judicial scrutiny, may have died a natural death considering the change of regime in Washington after the defeat of the censorious Joe Biden government that seemed to do the tango with Mr Trudeau on this matter of extraterritorial killing by the Indian government.

The new Canadian PM comes armed with deep knowledge of economics and high finance as he has headed not only the Canadian federal bank but also the Bank of England. As one steeped in such knowledge he can prove resourceful in the trade war that Donald Trump has started by levying tariffs on imports into the world’s biggest economy that threaten to disrupt global trade.

Mr Carney’s first task would be to consolidate his party’s recent gains in people’s ratings and lead his party into the coming federal election against a Conservative Party that had gained much from Mr Trudeau flirting with the party of the Sikhs and leading Canadians suffering increasingly from a rising cost-of-living index.