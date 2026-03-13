DC Edit | Bid on Farooq a Wake-Up Call

An attempt to assassinate veteran National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah outside a wedding venue in Jammu is a disturbing reminder of public safety in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 88-year-old leader, who is despised by pro-Pakistan leaders in Kashmir, escaped unharmed due to the swift response of security personnel and sheer luck rather than the robustness of the security arrangements in place.

Though Abdullah is a Z-plus protectee, one of the highest categories of security cover in India, the attacker — a 63-year-old man — managed to reach the veteran leader and fired at him from close range. Security officers and police swiftly brought the shooter under control, averting any additional danger.

Although the investigation to date suggests that the attacker had acted independently, this incident prompts a closer look at security readiness and a possible breach of security protocols. The inadequate police presence at a location hosting a Z-plus protectee underscores a failure in coordination between local law enforcement and the NSG.

After the attack, the National Security Guard has decided to conduct a comprehensive security audit of all Z-plus protectees. However, the NSG should also probe where the lapse occurred. If a lone person could breach NSG security, how safe would other Z-plus security holders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, be?

Another aspect of this attack is worsening public discourse. If people harbour grievances for decades and believe that violence is an acceptable outlet, it indicates an erosion of democratic norms. Political disagreements must be expressed through accepted means and not through the barrel of a gun. The assassination attempt must serve as a wake-up call for the government to reassess security mechanisms and take steps to restore civility and restraint in public life.