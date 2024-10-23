DC Edit | A welcome return to duty by docs

The junior doctors of West Bengal have called off their strike after a televised discussion with chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday after prolonging an agitation for a just cause for an unjustifiable duration. The doctors launched the strike immediately after the rape-murder of a post-graduate resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, demanding justice for the victim and better security systems for medical personnel and institutions.

As per the agreement reached between the doctors and the government, a task force, headed by the chief secretary and comprising representatives of the government and the doctor community, will oversee the functioning of all medical college-related grievances and address health-related issues.

Everyone sympathised with the doctors who brought to the fore the pathetic service conditions and frightening security arrangements in hospitals and they were also right in protesting against the lethargic approach and investigation by the police into the horrendous crime. They were justifiably angry with the state government which, for reasons best known to itself, took the crime so casually that hooligans were emboldened to crash into the college and thrash the agitating doctors.

However, with the intervention of the Calcutta high court and the Supreme Court, matters were back on track. The investigation was taken over by the CBI which has already chargesheeted the prime accused. The Supreme Court has set up an empowered committee to look into the service and security conditions of the doctors. It had assured the doctors that it will protect them against vindictive actions from the state government, should these take place.

But the state government, too, eventually saw merit in the demands of the doctors and took several decisions which included the transfer of key officials, including the police commissioner. Still the doctors continued with their agitation which put lakhs of patients in deep trouble. Several lives were lost in the process.

The fight for justice is a legitimate public action but those engaging in it must be realistic on their part. True, we need improvements in several areas of public service, healthcare delivery included, but changes cannot happen overnight. Long-term changes involve careful allocation of resources in a country such as India, and hence could take time. It’s good that the doctors realised it, if a bit late.