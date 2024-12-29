Shobhaa De | A monster called AI is set to conquer world in 2025

Till that happens, for the last column of the year, here are a few wild, random remarks and observations, just to keep our flagging spirits up.

2024 was a year of murder and mayhem. Assassinations and attacks. Danger and defeat. Struggles and strife. Excess and absurdity.

Opulence and irreverence. Upheavals and upsets. Wars and no peace.

But the world continues to spin on.

So does Sunita Williams.

Observation No. 1: Tu Mera Hero Contest 2024, in India, was won hands down by an unlikely candidate (ask Amit Shah), who emerged as a clear topper for the vast majority of citizens -- Babasaheb Ambedkar.

And we mustn’t forget another superhero who put India on the international sports’ map by moving a few white pieces around on a board: 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju, the third youngest Grandmaster in the history of chess.

In the controversies stakes, Babasaheb and the Constitution of India generated enough heat to give sleepless nights to millions. While showbiz folks like Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arun and Kangana Ranaut kept the entertainment press working overtime by getting in and out of trouble with their provocative statements. Such a pity our favourite Flamboyance Pharoah Ranveer Singh, opted for a Daddy Cool break after the birth of his daughter Dua (no, not that Lipa). We miss his antics!

Observation No. 2: The Americanisation of Middle India reached saturation point. Look around you. What do you see and hear? Yankee Doodle Dandy? Urban schoolkids behave like bachchas from Cartoon Network, down to the weird accents. Older children, the pre-teens and teens, have zero connect to their immediate environment -- they don’t think they are Indian. They don’t want to be Indian. Their fantasy lives are mixed up with a distorted “global” reality, as they binge on bizarre content across OTT platforms and play nasty video games.

When we start reviewing the year just gone by, our selective memory kicks in. Every list in the universe is subjective and partial. Prejudiced and lop-sided. No matter what is claimed by those compiling it.

Surveys and their interpretations are open to many challenges, which is what makes lists so much fun. If I say, for example, that the meteoric rise of Tripti Dimri to the top of the heap of “most searched Bollywood celebrities of 2024”, did not surprise me, there will be thousands asking: “But who is she?” Fair… Ditto for “Aaj ki Raat” the hottest item song of 2024, picturised on the luscious and luminous Tamannah Bhatia. It is this year’s unsurprising (to me) winner, as is “Stree-2”, a nonsensical horror movie about a feminist ghost (I swear I’m not making this up). Tamannah has fans swaying sexily from here to the North Pole. Can anybody explain its hold? It has become the number one song for duniya bhar ke DJs spinning away at New Year parties.

2024 has been a Year of Loss, more than anything else. So many legendary, iconic personalities have passed away, leaving those who knew and respected their work, totally bereft. My own, very personal sense of losing beloved people, began with fashion designer nonpareil Rohit (“Gudda”) Bal, who died under tragic circumstances, aged 63.

In today’s times, with increased longevity, one can safely state, he died young and had a lot more to live for and give the world. We may not have been close friends, But Bal had the special ability to make people feel “seen”, appreciated and cherished. Our interactions, over the years, remain vivid and precious in my memory bank. Bal’s immense contribution to the world of fashion, will (hopefully), be meticulously documented in the years to come -- he deserves nothing less. Bal’s legacy extends well beyond fashion and couture. Rohit worshipped beauty, surrounded himself with beauty, and shared his commitment to beauty with uncommon generosity with all those lucky enough to have been in his orbit.

Next to leave us was tabla wizard Zakir Hussain, who was gone just like that -- poof! The insistent beat of those magic fingers stopped abruptly, and we, his adoring admirers, lost our own rhythm briefly, recalling the many concerts he had drawn us to, the countless encounters here in India and across the world. Zakir was 73. His father and guru, the great Alla Rakha, had lived till 80. Hearing the duo energetically engaged in a jugalbandi was an unforgettable experience, a few music lovers from my generation were fortunate to have enjoyed. Zakir’s outgoing, entirely unaffected and consistently charming personality, made him one of the most approachable superstars of today, always ready to oblige fans with a selfie, autograph and hug.

Shyam Benegal, at 90, was remarkable and unique. His movies transcended labels and are impossible to categorise or box into convenient “genres”. Simply because Shyam Benegal was a genre unto himself! He made films with an abiding passion for the subject, uncaring how they would fare at the box office. At the time of his death, he was raring to go, with three or four subjects he was toying with as future projects. Asked by a cocky, immature interviewer whether he had thought about his “after life”, he was puzzled and amused. The podcaster, not satisfied with Shyam’s thoughtful answer, kept badgering. Then came this cringe-making clincher: “Are you a bad Hindu?” Shyam laughed: “There’s nothing like a ‘bad Hindu’. You are a Hindu. Hinduism accepts everything -- good and bad.” He celebrated his 90th birthday joyfully on December 14, with friends and family cheering him on at a poolside party. On December 23, Shyam was no more.

Then came the final blow: India’s beloved “Turbanator” and liberator, Dr Manmohan Singh, our former Prime Minister, crossed over, aged 92. The Bharat Ratna which he richly deserved was denied to him during his illustrious lifetime. A posthumous recognition is no recognition at all! But do award it, for God’s sake!

Everyone will have their list to review as 2024 ends a few days from now. If the pleasant memories exceed the sad ones, consider yourself blessed. The political chaos around us cannot be ignored. Remaining upbeat and optimistic is obligatory, as we head into 2025, unsure of how things will unravel. More people will go to the great beyond.

Icons will disgrace themselves. Tyrants will strive aggressively to continue their reign of terror. Millions will die. Millions will laugh.

The French say it best: “C’est la Vie…” This is life!

Brace yourselves. “Winter is coming”. You are warned.

Come on, 2025 … surprise and delight us! No more Annus Horribilis, okay??? Give us Annus Mirabilis, plisssss!!!