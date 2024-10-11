Sanjaya Baru | Ratan Tata: A gentleman tycoon & a global Indian

Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata began his career as a bit player in imperial commerce.

Ratan Naval Tata ended his as the symbol of independent India’s best known and most respected global brand. Among the many historic, courageous and, sometimes, controversial decisions of the man who built the House of Tatas, JRD – Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhai Tata -- was his decision to choose Ratan as his successor.

JRD made the bet in 1991, a landmark year in Indian economic and business history. RNT lived up to his expectations. Much has been said about RNT’s qualities of head and heart, his business acumen, his gracious demeanour, his courage in dealing with adversity and compassion in dealing with fellow human beings, high and low. No story captures the inner being as well as his care for stray dogs on the street outside his office.

The world of Indian business has many heroes and many persons of grace and compassion, but none so far who have been able to command universal respect and regard as much as RNT. Make no mistake, however, there was steel within that velvet exterior. His colleague, R. Gopalak-rishnan, calls him “the Vallabhbhai Patel of the Tata Group”. When JRD died, in 1993, he left behind an empire much like that of the late Mughals. The emperor in Mumbai had little control over the satraps in distant places like Russi Mody in Jamshedpur, Ajit Kerkar manning the hotel business and Darbari Seth selling tea and cement. The old guard hoped they could run rings around young Ratan. In the event, RNT reined them all in, establishing the suzerainty of Bombay House over a far-flung business empire.

Taking charge of the business in 1991 was fortuitous. Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao had just opened up the economy to global challenge and opportunity. In 1992 JRD became the first, and only business leader till now, to be honoured with a Bharat Ratna. RNT had to carry the burden of JRD’s legacy on his shoulders, secure control over the empire he inherited and march forth into a brave new world. In doing so, he earned his place in the pantheon of Indian business.

I first met RNT not in my capacity as the editor of a business newspaper but as a participant in what is called a “track two dialogue” with counterparts from the United States. India had declared itself a nuclear weapons power after the Shakti tests of May 1998 and the United States had imposed economic sanctions. While the final impact of those sanctions turned out to be marginal, there was great concern in New Delhi about how this would impact the economy. Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and his national security adviser Brajesh Mishra reached out to the Confederation of Indian Industry and encouraged the private sector to fund interactions between Indian and US think tanks and opinion makers.

Ratan Tata was the main sponsor of that dialogue. Over the next couple of years, a group of Indians and Americans met in both countries to talk freely and frankly about each other’s hopes, fears and aspirations. That dialogue, which ran parallel to the official dialogue between external affairs minister Jaswant Singh and US deputy secretary of State Strobe Talbott, laid the foundation for the “Next Steps in Strategic Partnership” that then culminated in a new defence cooperation agreement, in 2005, and the India-US civil nuclear energy agreement of 2008.

It was during those meetings and visits to the United States that I not only came close to the gentle colossus that RNT was but discovered how highly he was respected outside India. He arrived at one of our meetings after having played golf with South African President Thabo Mbeki. Heads of state and government from around the world met him with deep respect for his character more than just his status as a business leader. Not surprisingly, therefore, there was little anxiety in Britain when he began taking over British brands. Tata became the first Indian brand to be recognised worldwide, from the mud tracks of Africa to offices at Silicon Valley.

RNT had many business obsessions. Some like TCS worked, others like Nano did not. His last and final obsession was Air India. It had been “stolen” by the government from his mentor, JRD. In 1986 Rajiv Gandhi invited him to chair the board of Air India, but that was it. So, when the Narendra Modi government decided it would privatise Air India and Indian Airlines it expected the Tatas to bid. The Tata Sons board was not enthusiastic. It was on the verge of rejecting the proposal when RNT called and said he wanted the airlines back. “It was not a business and commercial decision”, a member of the board later told me. “It was an emotional decision. Ratan wanted to take back from the government what it took from his mentor, JRD.” Flying was a passion for both uncle and nephew.

My last meeting with RNT was, of all places in the world, on Hainan Island in China. We were both participants at Boao Forum, China’s equivalent of Davos’ World Economic Forum. I viewed him from a distance as he mingled with the hoi polloi of world business and government leaders. Then at lunch our eyes met across tables and I smiled. He was seated at some distance. I hoped to walk up to him after lunch and greet him. I then became immersed in a conversation with someone seated next to me.

All of a sudden, I noticed RNT from the corner of my eye, drooped with a bent back, walking slowly. I got up instantly and did a namaste, assuming he was walking out of the banquet hall. He came all the way to my table, shook my hands, saying: “I am glad you are here. Your voice should be heard.” I was overwhelmed by his gentle kindness, his warmth and generosity of spirit. Equally, I was struck by the importance of his brief but loaded message. Ratan Naval Tata spoke around the world for India. His voice was heard with respect. Even in China. Rest in peace, Mr Tata.

The writer is an author, a former newspaper editor and adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh