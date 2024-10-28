Kishwar Desai | A ‘dog heaven’ at UK flower show… King Charles faces flak in Australia!

One thing we have to appreciate about the British is that they are very concerned about their pets. And they really do go out of their way to show their love and affection. Thus, one of the biggest flower-shows in London —the famous Chelsea Flower Show — will have its own “dog garden” next year. So — while most of us are worried that our dogs may misbehave in public flower beds as they scrummage around and poo and pee — here the country’s most sophisticated flower show is actually creating what a dog heaven on earth may look like.

Monty Don who presents a show called “Gardener’s World” is designing this special garden for dogs where they can just enjoy unrestricted access amongst special plants and long grass. Don who is extremely fond of his own dogs is using the Chelsea Flower Show to express his affection towards canines. Though as of now it appears that only guide dogs will be able to use the dog park next year, and normal pets may not be able to go there — at least it gives hope that special “dog parks” are being thought about. However, I am not sure if all dogs will get along with each other inside these enclosures… or will they go barking mad and tear it up in sheer excitement?

What has definitely got wrecked meanwhile is King Charles’ visit to Australia. Linda Thorpe a Senator in the Australian Parliament, accused the King (and thereby the British Empire) of genocide towards the aborigines, while he was visiting their Parliament as their King. The British media showed her screaming “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us. Our bones, our skulls, our babies …” It was a surprising attack as the King had been doing his best to acknowledge the wisdom of the aborigines, and participating in their rituals. However, it is obvious that the King is going to face these outraged individuals and crowds ever more, as a generation that had never been part of the Empire grows up around the world.

However, Royalty is still one of the biggest brands of Great Britain — and they attract crowds in droves. I have to say I could see the stiff upper lip in full display as even after this terrible incident — the King and Queen were cheered by Australian fans.

I did mention that the British love their pets and animals — even those that live entirely in the imagination like Paddington Bear. This little favourite toy began life in Peru (or so the legend goes) and therefore he is one the UK’s most beloved refugees. This is shocking of course — but what is even more shocking is that the British Home Office has just issued him a passport!

It is a major departure from present policy to give a passport to a refugee (he should have been flown to Rwanda, maybe) — but then to be fair, Paddington Bear has been living on people’s book shelves and sleeping in children’s beds for almost 75 years. It’s about time he had an identity and a country he could call his own!

But to be honest — it is horses which are really a very special part of British life —and so unsurprisingly a show everyone is breathless about is Rivals. It is based on a book by the popular author Jilly Cooper. Set in the 80s — when the UK was a very snooty, Tory country — the show is exciting many. Not only does it provide nostalgia — but it also gives us a world where men were men and women were women eager to jump into bed with these gorgeous men. And all of them rode horses. What could be better? The reviews of the show make one wonder if UK is happiest watching soft pornography — or is it a nation obsessed with sex? Or is it the horses…?

And, finally, the good news is that the Vincent Van Gogh exhibition, “Poets and Lovers”, is still on at The National Gallery. I was very worried that I would not be able to see the “Sunflowers” before more climate change protestors threw more soup on it. However, this enormously well curated exhibition — with masterpieces drawn from many different sources — was hugely interesting. Most of the works were painted by the artist when he was struggling with his mental illness in France. It is fascinating to note that he would often paint the same scene many times, especially what he saw from the asylum window — but would change the colours or the perspective and instantly the mood would change. The show clearly depicts his pain and suffering — but his transcending creativity, above all. The exhibition is so successful that the visitors wait patiently in the sun and rain and the queue winds round from Trafalgar Square right up to Leicester Square. But I have to add that the queues at the British Museum were equally long.

Thankfully, London remains a culturally rich city where the crowds at the museums and art exhibitions exceed those at the theatre and the pubs!