John J. Kennedy | Ensuring Access, Quality As UGC Expands Scope Of Online Learning

When the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently cleared a new set of universities to offer online degree programmes, including over a hundred institutions approved for ODL and online modes for 2025-26, it signalled a notable shift in India’s higher education landscape. For long, online learning was viewed as a fallback option for those unable to join regular programmes. That is changing. Under the UGC’s ODL and Online Programmes Regulations, 2020, online education is treated as a credible, regulated, and quality-assured part of the mainstream. However, this progress also raises tough questions about how quality, access, and credibility can be balanced in a digital ecosystem still marked by deep inequalities.

The latest approvals were granted following a thorough vetting process. Under UGC-DEB norms, only institutions that meet key eligibility conditions, such as at least five years of existence and a minimum NAAC score of 3.26, can apply. They must demonstrate that they have proper academic systems in place, including UGC-aligned curricula, equivalent credit structures, clear learning outcomes, and robust student-support mechanisms. Faculty quality, instructional design, and adherence to credit-hour requirements are also evaluated. Institutions must further demonstrate their capacity to offer academic counselling, provide digital learning resources, run virtual labs as necessary, and conduct secure, proctored assessments. These safeguards ensure that online degrees are not diluted versions of on-campus programmes. Transparency requirements have also been tightened. All recognition details, annual compliance reports, programme structures, and admission data must be publicly available on the UGC-DEB portal.

The regulatory process has also been simplified: many online programmes no longer require separate AICTE approval, although this depends on the discipline and relevant statutory norms.

The broader aim is clear: to enable institutions to expand their quality online offerings while maintaining strong oversight.

The significance of this move lies in how directly it addresses one of the biggest barriers in Indian higher education: access. For students in small towns, rural areas, or remote regions, as well as working professionals and homemakers unable to relocate, online degrees open doors that were previously closed. Without hostel fees, travel costs, and relocation expenses, higher education suddenly becomes more affordable and realistic. Equally important is the flexibility.

Students can learn at their own pace, without having to leave their jobs or uproot their families.

Professionals can reskill or shift careers midstream. And perhaps most importantly, online programmes reinforce the idea that learning does not stop at a particular age or stage but can genuinely be a lifelong process.

Consider the numbers. Online degree programmes approved by the UGC rose from 345 in 2021-22 to 669 in 2024-25, a sharp expansion. In 2022, over 72,000 students enrolled in 371 online programmes across 66 recognised institutions, demonstrating the rapid growth of the sector.

Most offerings were at the undergraduate level, although postgraduate options are also increasing. The message is clear: the digital classroom is no longer at the margins but is becoming central to higher education.

Still, it would be naïve to celebrate this growth without caution. The biggest concern is quality.

Regulations may be strong on paper, but their success depends on how seriously individual universities take implementation. Quality assurance cannot be reduced to merely filing compliance documents or ticking boxes. It must reflect real classroom engagement, academic rigour, timely assessments, and continuous feedback. If institutions begin to view online degrees primarily as revenue streams, credibility will erode swiftly. Employer perception adds another layer of complexity. While technology companies and multinational firms are increasingly open to online credentials, more traditional sectors remain cautious, especially when the degree comes from a lesser-known institution. Despite changing attitudes, the university’s reputation still matters.

Equally important is the human side of learning. Many students struggle with motivation, self-discipline, and the lack of a peer community. A physical classroom is not just a place for instruction, but also for friendships, networking, and building confidence. Online learning can feel isolating, and global studies show higher dropout rates when support is weak. The success of online degrees will depend on how well universities create digital academic communities through mentoring, live tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions, discussion forums, and peer groups that can, even imperfectly, mirror campus life. The digital divide remains another stubborn barrier. Reliable broadband, access to devices, and a quiet place to study remain out of reach for millions. Without targeted digital inclusion initiatives, online education may end up perpetuating the inequities it aims to address.

However, despite these concerns, the opportunities are simply immense. For working professionals, online degrees offer a lifeline for career growth. For students in smaller towns, they create pathways to institutions they could never physically reach. For homemakers and others returning to the workforce, they can be a route to renewal and empowerment. The greatest promise of online education is its inclusivity: it brings the university to the learner, instead of requiring the learner to travel to the university.

The UGC’s initiative is, in that sense, both an experiment and a test. Can India expand higher education through technology without compromising quality? Can regulation keep pace with rapidly evolving digital ecosystems? With India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education still at 28.4 per cent, the country needs scalable, sustainable models that widen access without the cost of building new campuses. Online degrees can be a practical way forward only if universities treat them as serious academic enterprises, not shortcuts. The challenge, then, is not just to go online but to get online education right, ensuring that technology becomes a bridge to opportunity rather than a barrier in disguise.

The writer is retired professor and former dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at Christ University in Bengaluru