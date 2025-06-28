Farrukh Dhondy | ‘Assisted Dying’; Abortion May Be Easier in UK: Why I’m Against This…

The first of these bills was the one which introduced to England and Wales the right to “assisted dying”. This in recognition of the universal truth that the living die, and that death should be dignified and put an end to the suffering of people who are certified as being terminally ill. The bill allows, after two independent medical certifications of imminent death owing to conditions such as cancer or any other; a clear statement by the “patient” of the will to end his or her life and some measures to ensure that no coercion is involved, for a doctor to hand the patient a drug to self- administer and die. The law legalises assisted suicide. Opponents of the bill, including doctors in and out of Parliament, palliative care staff and lay commentators insisted, during the nationwide debate, that there can be no hundred-per-cent guarantee that some form of coercion or indeed suggestive “brain-washing” had not taken place. The proponents of the bill stressed the aspect of dignity and the final freedom to obliterate unbearable pain and suffering. So, let’s say I was a member of the Westminster Parliament. How would I vote? Tres difficile mes ami!!! I… um… er… while completely understanding the argument for choice of the moment and dignity in getting away from suffering and having evidence-based doubts about effective pain-relief and palliative care, I would… abstain! Why? Because I have encountered, in my short and happy life, at least one set of relatives who may have prevailed (they didn’t, but seemed inclined to do) on a very ill and rich relative to end his existence and leave them an inheritance sooner rather than later. I have also encountered the most loving and caring sons, daughters, nephews, nieces, etc, who have spent years caring for a difficult and terminally ill relative. I imagine, without proof, that their exasperation could, now it’s legal, induce them, even subconsciously, to influence the relative to end it all and relieve them of their onerous duty of care!The second bill, again a matter of terminating life, is to do with abortion. The bill, dedicated to a woman’s right to choose, extends the period of pregnancy during which an abortion is legal. So, a foetus in the womb could be close to being born when it would be legal to abort and kill it. Gentle readers, I certainly understand and support “women’s right to choose”. And yes, they could have chosen not having intercourse on that occasion; being on the birth-control pill; taking a morning-after pill; using the available abortion laws to end an early pregnancy… Choices that I’d support.! But isn’t it a fact that after a period (I’m not qualified to say how long) the foetus is a complete human being with developed heart and brain and, some say, even teeth? And doesn’t allowing abortion at that stage and beyond amount to murder? Against? Yes! Life versus ideological indulgence?