The government has decided to extend the term of RBI deputy governor M. Rajeshwar Rao for another year, until October 8, 2025. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved this re-appointment, effective from October 9, 2024, or until further orders. Mr Rao, who originally took on the role of deputy governor in October 2020, has been with the RBI for years and was promoted to executive director in November 2016. His experience spans various key areas within the RBI, including the risk monitoring department.

Mr Rao’s extension raises the question: will similar decisions be made for RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, whose terms are also nearing an end? Mr Das, initially appointed in December 2018 for a three-year term, received an extension in December 2021, which is set to expire in December 2024. Mr Patra, who played a significant role in the Monetary Policy Committee since its inception, saw his first term as deputy governor end in January 2023, only to be granted a one-year extension until January 2024. His second term will expire in January 2025.

Mr Patra's deep involvement in monetary policy makes his potential reappointment a key point of interest, especially given his previous contributions as both an executive director and a member of the MPC. Currently, the RBI operates with four deputy governors: Mr Patra, Mr Rao, Mr T. Rabi Sankar, and Mr Swaminathan J.

As we watch these decisions unfold, it’s clear that the leadership within the RBI will play a critical role in shaping India’s monetary policy and economic stability in the years ahead. The re-appointments of such key figures, especially during economic uncertainty, could signal continuity or a shift in approach. Only time will tell what direction the government will take.

Should national security brass tackle corruption in cricket?

The appointment of Sharad Kumar, former chief of the National Investigation Agency, as the head of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has stirred up an interesting question: should someone of such seniority and importance be taking on this position? Mr Kumar, who led the NIA from 2013 to 2017, is no small name. He handled major terrorism cases, like the Pathankot airbase attack, and later served as vigilance commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission. With a career spanning decades, he’s also been awarded the President’s Police Medal twice. Clearly, he’s got an impressive track record. But is this really the kind of job for him?

On one hand, his credentials make him seem like a great fit. With the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit tasked with tackling issues like match-fixing and betting scandals, someone with Mr Kumar’s investigative background might be needed to bring some discipline and transparency to Indian cricket. After all, corruption in sports can undermine public trust just as much as in any other sector, and Mr Kumar’s experience in busting crime networks could be invaluable.

But some observers can’t help but wonder: is it overkill? Does Indian cricket really need someone with such a high-profile national security background to handle corruption? Wouldn’t someone with a more direct understanding of the sports ecosystem be a better fit? We’ve seen other IPS officers in this role before, like K.K. Mishra, but Sharad Kumar comes with a much larger portfolio. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. On one side, his appointment might signal the BCCI is finally serious about cracking down on corruption. On the other hand, it makes you question whether such senior law enforcement officials should be pulled into what is, at the end of the day, sports management. Wouldn’t their expertise be better utilised elsewhere? I’d love to hear more perspectives -- especially on Twitter. Let's open up this debate!

Acting DGPs: A symptom of states ignoring SC’s orders

The Supreme Court has once again spotlighted the issue of temporary appointments for directors-general of police (DGP), as it issued notices to the Central government and eight state governments -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab and Jharkhand. All these states, except for Odisha, are currently functioning with acting DGPs, clearly violating the Supreme Court's guidelines.

It’s concerning how long some states have been dragging their feet on this. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have had temporary police chiefs for over a year. In Uttar Pradesh, this issue is particularly stark; the state has had a revolving door of acting DGPs since 2022, with Prashant Kumar becoming the fourth such appointment earlier this year. What’s troubling is that this isn't just a procedural issue. It undermines the stability and authority of law enforcement leadership.

Odisha seems to have set a good example by appointing Y.B. Khurania as a permanent DGP in August, but the same can’t be said for others. Jharkhand appointed a temporary DGP as recently as July, continuing the trend despite clear directions from the Supreme Court in the landmark Prakash Singh case. The court had explicitly ruled that no temporary or ad hoc police chiefs should be appointed unless in truly exceptional circumstances. Yet, we see states continuing this practice, seemingly disregarding the law.

These repeated delays reflect poorly on governance. A stable police leadership isn’t just about ticking a bureaucratic box -- it’s essential for effective law and order. When states continue to rely on temporary leadership, it creates a sense of uncertainty within the force, affecting morale and decision-making. The ministry of home affairs has already reminded the states to comply with the court’s directives, but it seems those reminders are falling on deaf ears.

It's time to stop this revolving door of acting appointments. There's no excuse for these delays if eligible officers are available. Now the apex court has stepped in and hopefully, this issue will be resolved quickly.

