Dilip Cherian | Haryana CM’s chief principal secy takes flak for poll activity

In the wake of recent directives from the Election Commission, a whirlwind of controversy has swept through Haryana. Just days after the poll panel decided to transfer a senior IPS officer, who happens to be the spouse of a BJP Member of Parliament in the state, the Opposition parties have now set their sights on the removal of Rajesh Kumar Khullar, the chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister.

Sources have informed DKB that a formal complaint has been lodged with the Commission, levelling allegations of “blatant violation” against Mr Khullar, a former senior IAS officer. The complaint points out that the Commission’s own guidelines expressly stipulate that officials, except those serving in the office of the chief electoral officer, who are on extension of service or reemployed in various capacities, should not be involved in any poll-related activities.

Apparently, following the change in Haryana’s chief minister, among the first orders was the retention of Mr Khullar as chief principal secretary, emphasising Mr Khullar’s previous tenure as principal secretary to former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, the state government is continuing to justify Mr Khullar’s continued presence, citing that it has complied with all procedures.

Opposition parties have also objected to the tenure of Devinder Singh Kalyan, an IRS officer currently serving as principal secretary (excise and taxation). His brother, Harvinder Singh Kalyan, is a BJP MLA from the state. Devinder’s deputation to Haryana in February last year was marred by controversy, sources informed DKB, especially after his swift ascent to the post of principal secretary in the excise department within barely two months.

As the battle lines are drawn and accusations fly, the coming days will be fraught with high-energy actions.

Nitin Kareer’s tenure extended as Maha chief secy

Nitin Kareer will continue as Maharashtra chief secretary for three more months, or until the election dust settles down. The decision denies Sujata Saunik the opportunity to become the first woman chief secretary of the state, for the time being. Despite her qualifications and suitability for the role, her candidature was rejected due to her husband, Manoj Saunik, serving as the principal adviser to chief minister Eknath Shinde and being directly involved in election work.

The state government had initially proposed Ms Saunik’s name for the chief secretary’s post but following directives from the Election Commission, additional names were submitted for consideration, among them revenue secretary Rajesh Kumar and CM’s secretary Iqbal Singh Chahal. Rajesh Kumar did not fit the bill due to his family’s political affiliations, while Mr Chahal who previously served as BMC commissioner for an extended period, is current additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Election Commission, reportedly, was in favour of giving a suo moto extension to Kareer and asked the state government to send a proposal, which was then sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for consent.

Sujata Saunik may get another shot at the state’s top post but for now, Mr Kareer, who is good at what he does, gets to continue his gig for three more months.