Dilip Cherian | Decoding Delhi’s latest babu jigsaw

The recent secretary-level reshuffle in New Delhi left some scratching their heads yet again. Like an unsolvable jigsaw puzzle, the logic behind these moves remains a closely guarded secret. But, for now, let’s try to decode at least a few of these postings.

First up is the department of personnel and training (DoPT), which handles the government's personnel affairs. For the third time in a year, the DoPT has a new secretary, with Rachna Shah, a 1991 Kerala cadre officer stepping in after a prolonged vacancy. Notably, the baton remains with a woman officer, continuing a trend. Ms Shah replaces Radha S. Chauhan, while Manisha Saxena recently took over as establishment officer, and Kavita Singh handles crucial ACC matters in the Cabinet secretariat. Coincidence? Hardly, say sources. The system seems designed to prevent leaks and surprises. If all goes smoothly, Ms Shah may stay till her retirement in November 2027, promising some much-needed stability at the DoPT.

Over at the department of revenue, the reshuffle sparked buzz with 1992 batch IAS officer Arunish Chawla’s appointment. Taking over from Sanjay Malhotra, now RBI governor, Mr Chawla faces the Herculean task of managing key portfolios like CBDT, CBIC, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His stint in pharmaceuticals seems to have been a brief stopover, and he’s now moved to the high-stakes North Block while still holding charge of the ministry of culture. Speaking of culture, it’s been on an upward trajectory, gaining significant prominence. How Mr Chawla balances these dual responsibilities will be worth watching.

As for the ministry of culture, the suspense over who will fill Mr Chawla’s shoes adds an extra layer of intrigue. With the Prime Minister’s Office playing its cards close to the chest, it’s a game of wait-and-watch.

In the end, these reshuffles are a masterclass in controlled chaos. For us, mere mortals, deciphering the method in this madness remains an engaging, if baffling, pastime.

Why did promising Darbhanga cop offer her resignation?

Bureaucracy often thrives on opacity, but every so often, a story comes along that is intriguing enough to make us wonder what’s happening behind the scenes. The case of Kamya Misra, a promising young IPS officer from the 2019 batch, is one such mystery.

Ms Misra, who recently resigned from her post as the rural superintendent of police (SP) in Darbhanga, citing personal reasons, found her resignation unceremoniously rejected by the Bihar government. Instead, she’s been granted 180 days of leave starting November 2024 and is currently cooling her heels at the Bihar police headquarters, awaiting a fresh posting. Reshuffles are routine in police services, but her case feels anything but ordinary.

Her husband, Avdhesh Saroj Dixit, also from the 2019 batch, is currently the SP of Gopalganj, having previously served as the City SP in Muzaffarpur. The duo, who married in 2021, is highly regarded in bureaucratic circles. So why would an officer like Ms Misra, respected and reportedly effective, tender her resignation? And why would the government so pointedly refuse to let her go?

The timing adds an extra layer of intrigue. Could this be linked to Bihar’s political climate, with state elections potentially on the horizon? Ms Misra’s tenure in Darbhanga and her decision to step away could have raised eyebrows, but the government’s move to sideline her while keeping her within the system only raises more questions. Is there a larger BJP-Nitish Kumar political calculus at play here? Or does this point to internal administrative dynamics that we can only guess at?

Whatever the reason, one thing is clear — as the political temperature in the state rises, stories like this remind us of the fine balance between governance and politics in India’s bureaucracy. For now, though, Kamya Misra’s 180-day hiatus leaves us wondering: What’s next in this unfolding drama?

Cut the clutter: Cabinet secy pushes for fast governance

Continuing from where he left off last month, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan has called out ministries for ignoring a two-year-old directive to limit decision-making to four layers. In a no-nonsense letter, he pointed out that this non-compliance is causing unnecessary delays, undermining the government’s push for reforms. He is clearly a man on a mission.

The directive aims to streamline processes by creating a leaner, flatter structure. Mr Somanathan wants special, additional, and joint secretaries to operate as independent bureau heads, cutting out extra layers that slow things down. His message was clear: “De-layering” isn’t just a buzzword; it’s about speeding up decisions and improving efficiency.

He also reminded secretaries to personally ensure these changes are implemented, stressing that responsive, transparent governance depends on it.

Adding to this, the Cabinet secretary chimed in with a reminder to keep communication short and sweet. He asked secretaries to send concise monthly updates — just one or two pages — highlighting key issues and delays. The message? Less bureaucracy, more action.