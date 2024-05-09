Dilip Cherian | As secys retire, some stop-gap solutions amid talent shortage

In the wake of S.K.G. Rahate’s retirement, the temporary assignment of senior AGMUT cadre IAS officer Raj Kumar Goyal as secretary, justice, underscores the Modi Sarkar’s struggle to maintain a robust talent pool. Of course, this could be due to the government’s preoccupation with the Lok Sabha elections currently underway, but it highlights the challenges faced in finding suitable successors for key positions.

While Mr Goyal’s appointment may be a stopgap solution, it also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of such arrangements. The reason, many observers have pointed out, is talent deficit. Major reforms such as lateral entry and 360-degree appraisals have been introduced, and now the Prime Minister is giving a fresh push to lateral entry, with a focus on filling top government positions by selecting subject matter specialists and posting them in departments for which they are best suited. It is essential to address the systemic factors contributing to talent shortage in the bureaucracy.

Interestingly, there are hints that the government is keen to change crucial aspects of judicial management after the elections when it forms the next government. While little has been revealed or said, quietly and definitively, Mr Narendra Modi hopes to continue to change the rules of babudom.

IPS officer vindicated against bogus FIRs

Justice is finally knocking on the door for Chhattisgarh IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh. After getting slapped with three FIRs in 2021 because he didn’t play ball with the big shots in the state government, Mr Singh is now getting the green light to hop back into action. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has just ordered his reinstatement within four weeks.

Back in 2021, Mr Singh found himself in hot water, suspended from duty, staring at three FIRs — one for corruption, one for sedition and one for extortion! But here’s the kicker: Mr Singh was doing his job, leading the charge on an SIT to sniff out allegations against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh in a multi-crore public distribution system (PDS) scam. When he couldn’t find the “smoking gun”, the state government fired back vindictively with bogus FIRs. It turns out that the case against Mr Singh, including serious charges like sedition and extortion, was orchestrated by the state Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

The CAT order stated that there was substance in Mr Singh’s plea that two kilograms of gold and seditious material had been planted by the investigating officer illegally to frame Mr Singh in a criminal case. Hopefully, Mr Singh can now put his nightmarish experience behind him and get the justice he deserves. And all this for daring to ruffle some feathers.

A clash of titans

In the latest twist of the drama surrounding the Vadra-DLF land deal in Haryana, senior IAS officer Sanjeev Verma has escalated tensions by writing to state chief secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad, calling for disciplinary and criminal action against noted whistleblower and colleague Ashok Khemka. Known for his fearless stance against corruption, Mr Khemka had recently questioned the sluggish pace of the investigation into the controversial land deal.

At the heart of the matter is Mr Khemka’s unwavering commitment to transparency and justice in his handling of the Vadra-DLF land deal back in 2012. His decision to cancel the mutation of a high-profile land transaction set off a chain of events that continue to reverberate within the state’s political and babu circles. Several setbacks in his quest have only strengthened his determination to see the matter through to the end.

Interestingly, both IAS officers, Mr Verma and Mr Khemka, have their own history of conflict, notably over alleged irregularities in recruitment at the state Warehousing Corporation. Their ongoing feud underscores the entrenched power struggles in Haryana’s babudom and perhaps mirrors the political rivalries playing out in the state. Interestingly, Mr Khemka is one of few IAS officers who has managed to rub all political dispensations the wrong way, with his adherence to transparency and accountability. If he has so many foes, surely, he must be doing something right!