Cdr Kalesh Mohanan | Naval Hydrographic Dept Charts Future Of India’s Security, Maritime Safety

The Indian Navy’s hydrographic capability has evolved from modest beginnings into a robust technologically-advanced arm of maritime defence and safety. It now plays a critical role not only in safeguarding India’s navigational interests but also in fulfilling international obligations across a vast maritime expanse. This journey reflects a combination of strategic foresight, professional development and technological advancement. This article traces the origin and institutional development of the Indian Navy’s hydrographic department, the establishment of the National Hydrographic Office and the evolution of the National Institute of Hydrography (NIH), Goa three cornerstones of India’s hydrographic excellence.

The concept of organised hydrography in India dates back to the British colonial era, when hydrographic charts were mainly produced for imperial navigation and trade. The first formal establishment that laid the foundation for India's naval hydrography was the naval chart depot in Bombay, set up in 1882. During its initial years, the depot focused on issuing navigational charts and disseminating urgent radio messages related to maritime safety. This system helped to ensure safer navigation for both naval and commercial maritime traffic. Despite this early start, India lacked a structured, indigenous hydrographic capability until after Independence. As a newly sovereign maritime nation with extensive coastline and growing maritime trade, India quickly recognised the necessity of developing a self-reliant hydrographic service to protect and manage its waters.A critical milestone in India’s hydrographic journey came with the establishment of the Naval Hydrographic Office (NHO) on June 1, 1954, in Dehradun. Initially operating out of temporary accommodations in Birpur, the office moved into its permanent facility at Rajpur Road by March 1957. This move marked a strategic transition from dependency on foreign charts to a domestic capability that could survey, chart and publish navigational data for Indian and international mariners. The NHO serves as the headquarters of the Naval Hydrographic Service, which is responsible for producing a comprehensive range of navigational resources, including paper nautical charts, electronic navigational charts (ENCs) and associated nautical publications. These facilities ensured that hydrographic products were not only accurate but also timely, supporting the operational readiness of both civilian and military maritime entities.The emergence of the Indian Naval Hydrographic Department (INHD) with growing responsibilities and expanding maritime interests, the Naval Hydrographic Office transformed into the Indian naval hydrographic department (INHD). Today, the INHD is recognised as the national authority for nautical charting and hydrographic services. Its core functions include conducting hydrographic surveys, producing and updating nautical charts, issuing maritime safety information (MSI), and managing geospatial and oceanographic data. A vital international responsibility of INHD is the provision of MSI coverage for NAVAREA VIII, a vast area encompassing the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. This role enhances India’s stature as a regional maritime safety service provider and is crucial for international shipping and cooperation. To fulfil its expanding mandate, the INHD maintains a fleet of seven modern survey platforms, comprising six ocean-going hydrographic survey ships, equipped with the state of the art depth measuring sensors, positioning system and oceanographic sensors and one twin-hulled catamaran vessel, designed for coastal and shallow-water surveys. These platforms are the backbone of India hydrographic surveying operations, enabling precise mapping of the seabed and aiding maritime navigation and defence planning.While hardware and infrastructure form the tangible aspects of hydrography, it is skilled personnel that drive its success. Recognising this, the Indian Navy established the National Institute of Hydrography (NIH) in Goa, which functions under the professional oversight of the chief hydrographer to the Government of India. NIH is India premier institution for hydrographic training and education. It serves both national and international audiences and offers a range of certified programmes. In addition to these, NIH also conducts specialised training for civilian hydrographers employed in ports and naval personnel from Indian Ocean littoral states. The training at NIH not only strengthens India’s hydrographic cadre but also extends soft power by building capacity in friendly nations, thereby enhancing regional maritime cooperation. The operational footprint of the INHD is both national and international. Each year, the department undertakes around 40 hydrographic surveys, which include updating and correcting existing nautical charts, surveying newly developed ports, harbors and channels conducting defence- specific bathymetric studies to support naval strategy beyond India’s territorialwaters. INHD plays an active role in the Indian Ocean Region through joint surveys and capacity-building missions. These initiatives often include onboard training programs for foreign naval officers, collaborative survey operations with partner nations, post-survey charting and data analysis for international use. This proactive international outreach not only enhances India’s regional standing but also supports the global maritime commons by contributing to safer and more secure navigation. The commissioning of INS Sandhayak on February 24 is a defining moment in the modernisation of India's hydrographic capabilities (in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh). This vessel, the first of its class, represents a technological leap in India’s maritime surveying capability. The hydrographic department of the Indian Navy has become an essential link in India's foreign cooperation strategy.By conducting joint operations and offering training to friendly foreign countries, the department strengthens bilateral relationships and maritime trust. The department’s diplomatic role is just as vital as its operational one, often acting as India’s maritime ambassadors across the region. Hydrographic assistance and technical cooperation with foreign navies have included physical chart and ENC production and capacity building. These efforts underline India's commitment to international maritime safety, aligned with IMO and IHO principles. In today’s rapidly evolving maritime environment marked by increasing traffic, resource exploration and geopolitical tensions, the strategic importance of hydrography has grown manifold. The Indian Navy’s unwavering investment in hydrography not only strengthens national security but also places India at the forefront of regional maritime leadership.As India continues to “chart the deep”, it is also navigating the future of maritime cooperation, safety and sustainability anchored by its hydrographic department built with vision, skill and commitment. Commander (Dr) Kalesh Mohanan is an author and naval historian. He is the officer-in-charge of the naval history division of the Indian Navy. He is also a visiting faculty and guide to MPhil/ PhD students in military history and maritime studies at the Naval War College, Goa.